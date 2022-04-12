CHARLESTON,S .C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Tuesday honored News 2’s 2022 Remarkable Woman Geona Shaw Johnson during a City Council meeting.

Johnson leads a team at the City of Charleston’s Department of Housing and Community Development. For the past 15 years, she has empowered thousands of low to moderate-income families to become first-time home owners.

Johnson said that the goal of the department is “to improve the lives of individuals in the city of Charleston, and we do that by improving your living conditions and I think that makes a difference at the end of the day.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Tecklenburg thanked Johnson for her work on behalf of the residents of Charleston.

Johnson thanked her team and her family for enabling her to continue her important work.