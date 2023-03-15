CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To many, Dr. Kay Durst embodies the best in service, compassion, and achievement. She has her hands in many endeavors to help heal, uplift, and improve our communities. Dr. Durst continues a family tradition of improving lives for generations of families throughout the Lowcountry.

Dr. Kay Durst comes from a family of doctors. She’s a third generation family medicine physician and has worked in a doctor’s office since her childhood. She shares a practice with her father Dr. George Durst on Sullivan’s Island. “I just love helping people and healing, and I love the sciences. I am a third generation family medicine physician, so I’ve been working in our office since I was a little kid. She started out handling the charts in her father and grandfather’s Sullivan’s Island practice. The practice here where I work has been around seventy-five years. It was started by my grandfather. He was one of the first physicians in the area, family medicine. We’re board certified family medicine, so we’ve seen patients through many generations, and I work now with my father too who has been here,” says Durst.

She graduated from MUSC, did her residency in Florida, and started a practice there. She moved back home to make a difference in her hometown. She says, “I have patients come from Walterboro, Orangeburg. It’s a unique situation because we’ve seen, it’s really family medicine for generations. We’ve seen patients that have been coming here for fifty something years, and that’s pretty remarkable so we see grandparents, grandkids family.”

Dr. Durst is a board certified family medicine physician, practicing for more than twenty-four years. She is a fellow of the American Association of Family Practitioners. In 2022, Durst was elected as president of the Charleston County Medical Society, only the second female since founding.

While juggling the demands of being a busy doctor, wife, and mother, she’s also a community leader. Dr. Durst continues to make volunteerism a top priority, including her work with many organizations, Be Brave Buddies, March of Dimes, and efforts to help close the gap in health care disparities with Dr. Thaddeus Bell. “I learned a lot about that through my grandfather and father when they practice started. There were no other physicians in the area, so when Six Mile was there, they were the physicians, and you got to go into the homes and really understand what’s going on with someone’s health care, and then there was no insurance, so the pay back was maybe I’ll make you some shrimp and grits or here is some corn. It was a very nice, a different time. One of my favorite fun charities is the Be Brave Buddies initiative. It’s actually more of a national initiative that was started in Florida by a friend of mine who had leukemia, giving dolls that don’t have hair for kids with cancer. We help get dolls throughout the world, Tanzania to the hospital for kids with cancer. It’s a great initiative.”

Dr. Durst credits her family for giving her the heart to help. She says, “I go back to my roots at looking at my grandfather and father, and my mom giving back to the community, and I just love helping people. I think it’s important for the community to see leaders in the health care out there. “

Dr. Durst is an active volunteer in local schools, and supports environmental endeavors. She also serves as a mentor for medical students.

“I was in a time when I practiced, there weren’t as many women in medicine or minorities in medicine, so I’m fighting a lot for those missions to change a lot of things for the betterment of all of us.”

While her work continues, She hopes her legacy extends beyond medicine, and reflects her heart for service. “I tried to treat others as I would like to be treated. I want them to think I gave back, more than what was given to me to help make changes, so they don’t have to go through some of the hardships I went through throughout my life, and to help in the community, have different initiatives that can keep going beyond me. I think that’s important. I’m trying to do the mission, so I can gather people to keep with my different missions. I can’t do it alone.”