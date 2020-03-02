Remarkable Women: Sandy Morckel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nominated as a remarkable woman, Sandy Morckel gives back not only to her local community but around the world in a really big way.

“I knew from the time that I could put sentences together that I was here for a purpose,” she said.

That purpose – a lifetime of commitment to her community through civic engagement, advocacy, and leadership. Morckel is focused on making the Lowcountry a better place for everyone.

“There are ways for people to connect with what’s happening and really make progress in those areas,” she said.

And she is doing just that. Morckel has helped non-profits across the country raise nearly $50 million.

She is the president of the Historic Rotary Club of Charleston and started a consulting firm, “Solutions for the Greater Good,” training non-profits to do what she’s spent her life doing—successfully helping others.

“I was really given opportunities from a young age to be involved with leadership and getting involved with the community on things that mattered,” she said. “So, I continued that in every community I’ve lived in.”

Her work sometimes takes her out of the country. Working in war-torn Liberia and caring for children with aids in a Honduran orphanage.

But it’s her work here in the Lowcountry, fighting for racial equity, that she says she’s most proud of.

“I think that it’s vital. I think that we can’t move on without it. I think that it’s something that has been holding our country back for a long time. When you think about a country that was founded on slavery and theirs a false notion that theirs a human hierarchy.”

The 2015 shooting deaths of nine people during bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church spurred Morckel to help start the Social Justice Racial Equity Collaborative.

“We were the group involved with the city, when it came to the city’s apology for slavery, and really getting in there and laying that groundwork because it was important that we start with the truth.”

Now she’s dedicated the rest of her life to addressing racism and ensuring that fair treatment for all becomes a reality.

“We’re bringing in a national expert that’s going to help us train people here in Charleston to take people through this process of healing that we think is the missing gap piece for us to move on in a world where we can all thrive… where you are not judged by the color of your skin but the content of your character, as Martin Luther King would say.”

Her impact is felt globally and certainly here in the Lowcountry.

Sandy Morckel is one remarkable woman and her message for others is that you can be remarkable, too.

“Whether it’s small tiny ways or big ways, I think that collectively we can make an impact,” she said.