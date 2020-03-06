REWATCH: News 2 Today honors remarkable women of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four women were honored for being remarkable leaders in the community during a celebration Friday at Camellias inside The Hotel Bennett during News 2 Today.

These four finalists were selected among dozens of women nominated by you, our viewers, through a campaign we first presented in December of 2019.

News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, wanted to acknowledge the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities in honor of International Women’s Month.

We asked for you to nominate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for others.

News 2 utilized universally selected criteria including community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact to narrow down the nominees through a diverse panel of judges.

Out of these four women, one was selected to be the Lowcountry’s Remarkable Woman and will travel to New York City where she will attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show with nominees from other markets. One woman will be named the Nexstar Woman of the Year.

“I am thrilled to be the face of Nexstar’s ‘Remarkable Women’ campaign,” said Ms. Robbins. “The Mel Robbins Show is all about recognizing and empowering women who inspire and activate change in their local communities and beyond. This exclusive campaign that was presented by Nexstar to Sony and my team of producers will bring even more of those remarkable individuals to the public’s attention, and I can’t wait to hear their stories and ultimately award our annual winner. I look forward to this universal project to continue into the future.”

Our nominees included Dr. Conway Saylor, Sandy Morckel, Nanci Steadman Shipman and Shirley Salvo.

Congratulations to all of the women who were submitted for this special recognition, including the four nominees, and our winner, Nanci Steadman Shipman.

You can learn more about their contributions and what makes them remarkable women by clicking or tapping here.