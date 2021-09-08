Army veteran reflects on sacrifice in service 20 years after 9/11 attacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Paying homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice as we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

For veteran Robin Johnson it’s personal.

“I was serving in the army on 9/11,” said Johnson who served a total of 26 years in the military.

“Five deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq and it just means a lot to me to honor these women and their memory and all those that we lost in 9/11,” said Johnson.

September 11, 2021, will mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. The horrific acts changed America forever.

“Recent events have been especially difficult; right now my thoughts are how can I be there for my brothers and sisters of arms,” said Johnson.

Since that day, 177 servicewomen have laid down their lives to fight for our freedom the military women’s memorial paying tribute to these heroes with a remembrance relay walking one mile for each of those 177 lives lost.

“Each mile is really a time of remembrance to really just celebrate their service,” said Johnson.

A seven-day event, walking from flight 93 Memorial where 44 passengers died after their plane was hijacked and then crashed in Pennsylvania to the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery.

“I’m not a crier at all. It’s been really inspiring,” said Johnson.

The support was described as overwhelming. “We’re engaging with these towns, these communities, these people, these fire stations, first responders and we’re all in this together, so it just feels so much bigger than just military women’s memorial doing something,” said Johnson.

The community coming together to remember the legacies of strength and sacrifice.