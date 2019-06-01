Report It!

Terms of Use

By posting or submitting any material (including, without limitation, photos and videos) to us via CountOn2.com, you are representing:

(i) that you are the owner of the material, or are making your posting or submission with the express consent of the owner of the material; and

(ii) that you are thirteen years of age or older.

In addition, when you submit or post any material, you are granting us, and anyone authorized by us, a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, unrestricted, worldwide license to use, copy, modify, transmit, sell, exploit, create derivative works from, distribute, and/or publicly perform or display such material, in whole or in part, in any manner or medium, now known or hereafter developed, for any purpose.

The foregoing grant shall include the right to exploit any proprietary rights in such posting or submission, including, but not limited to, rights under copyright, trademark, service mark or patent laws under any relevant jurisdiction.

Also, in connection with the exercise of such rights, you grant us, and anyone authorized by us, the right to identify you as the author of any of your postings.