If you suffer from allergies, you’re no stranger to how debilitating they can be. An air purifier can make or break home or office life for someone who suffers from allergies. Deciding which one to choose requires buyers to consider what kinds of allergies they experience, how powerful a purifier they need and where they’ll put it, among other considerations. This Medify MA-25 HEPA Air Purifier Two-Pack is an excellent option if you’re sensitive to pets, pollen or other allergens.

What to know before you buy an air purifier for allergies

Location

Where you plan to put your air purifier may help you determine which one to purchase. The best purifier for your needs depends on how much space you hope to purify and what kinds of particles you’re trying to filter out. Portable air purifiers are designed to purify a single room, while whole-house purifiers are more expensive but can accommodate a much larger space.

Allergies

The type of allergies you’re fighting may also determine which purifier works best, especially if a given model covers them. For example, pollen is a common cause of allergic reactions for some people, and many air purifier models with one or more filters list helping with pollen specifically. Many companies also make specific filters geared toward specific allergens like pet dander, pollen or other debris.

HEPA and other filter types

Air purifiers for allergies should, at least, include a HEPA filter. Still, most models feature multiple filters and a HEPA filter. Purifiers with more than just a single filter sometimes have as many as two pre-filters, and occasionally they include a third carbon filter. It’s also important to consider that air purifiers require you to change their filters at least a few times per year.

What to look for in a quality air purifier for allergies

Airflow coverage

Purifier airflow capacity is usually measured in either cubic feet per minute or air changes per hour. The first measurement can help you decide which model fits into the location you hope to use to mitigate allergies. A small air purifier’s airflow capacity may be as small as 150 square feet, while it may perform as few as four air changes per hour. Other high-end models may work for spaces as large as 3,000 square feet. Purifiers also often include multiple fan speed settings that let the user customize how much air is being moved.

Efficiency

A purifier’s efficiency ultimately determines its effectiveness at reducing allergies. Air purifiers can remove debris, bacteria and allergens from a room as small as 0.1-0.3 microns, with some advanced models eliminating particles as small as 0.003 microns. In comparison, an individual human hair is about 50 microns in size.

Air quality indicator

Some air purifiers include a means for telling you how the air quality is. This may be as simple as a color system to signify how the air is, or as detailed as a digital interface with various details on air quality status. Other common indicators include change filter notifications.

How much you can expect to spend on an air purifier for allergies

Cheap air purifiers can cost as little as $50, while most mid-tier purifiers range from $100-$600. As most HEPA air purifiers require you to change the filter a few times a year, you can also expect to spend $25-$500 annually on filters.

Air purifier for allergies FAQ

Is a HEPA air purifier good for allergies?

A. HEPA-filtered air purifiers are relatively good at helping control allergies and are the best out of various purifiers. Even better are purifiers with one or two other filters in addition to a HEPA filter.

What’s the difference between an air purifier and a humidifier?

A. An air purifier uses filters to remove particles from the air, while a humidifier adds moisture to the air. Both can be useful for mitigating allergies, though an air purifier with a HEPA filter may be most effective.

What are the best air purifiers for allergies to buy?

Top air purifier for allergies

Medify MA-25 Air Purifier Two-Pack With H13 True HEPA Filter

What you need to know: This air purifier pack features an H13 HEPA filter that removes 99.9% of a space’s particles as small as 0.1 microns.

What you’ll love: With two of these, you can filter air in spaces up to 1,000 square feet. This air purifier can be purchased in white, silver or black, and it also comes with a lifetime warranty from Medify.

What you should consider: Replacement filters for this air purifier are fairly expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top air purifier for allergies for money

GermGuardian 4-in-1 Air Purifier With True HEPA And Carbon Filters

What you need to know: This is a great affordable air purifier option for those with allergies, including powerful HEPA and charcoal filters that remove allergens down to 0.3 microns.

What you’ll love: This purifier includes five fan speeds and a quiet-operation mode. Purchase of this air purifier includes a five-year warranty. It’s available in white or black, as a single or a two-pack.

What you should consider: It requires some space behind its area of operation because it pulls air in through the purifier’s rear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier With HEPA And Carbon Filters

What you need to know: This air purifier works well for those with allergies, with five fan speeds for capturing and removing particles as small as 0.3 microns.

What you’ll love: It’s suitable for up to 327 square feet and it features a color-coded air quality indicator display. The purifier can also be bundled with a filter or the company’s smaller MYair purifier model.

What you should consider: This purifier’s higher settings are pretty loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

