Body wipes not only wipe away sweat but can also remove body odor, especially ones with deodorizing ingredients.

Which body wipes for cleansing are best?

When you need to freshen up but don’t have access to running water, a body wipe is the next best thing. Whether on an airplane, camping or just on the go, rinse-free wipes can cleanse your face, hands and body in a pinch.

The best wipes are compact and portable. If you’re camping, select biodegradable ones that can be buried. If you’re bringing wipes on a plane or train for extended travel, look for flushable ones such as Lume Natural Deodorant Wipes.

What to know before you buy body wipes for cleansing

Uses

Body wipes are similar to baby wipes in appearance but are designed for adult hygiene. The pre-moistened, disposable towelettes cleanse the body without the use of water. They can wipe away sweat, dirt and grime. There are subcategories of body wipes specifically for the face, which cleanse the skin and remove makeup, and ones for feminine hygiene.

Texture

Consider the texture of a body-cleansing wipe. Some users like soft wipes, while others prefer more textured wipes that are rougher on the skin and can provide a deeper scrub. This exfoliating texture may be irritating to sensitive skin.

Packaging

Some users prefer individually wrapped towelettes, so you can stash one or two in your gym bag or purse. Others prefer less wasteful, resealable packs with a dispenser. Choose a multipack with a slim profile if you want to slip it into your carry-on. The downside of the packs is that the towelettes are more prone to drying out.

Size and count

Wipes come in packs of six to 72 wipes. The lower the count, the easier the wipes are to stash in a bag or suitcase. Body wipes come in a variety of sizes, from as small as 6-by-6 inches to as large as 12-by-12 inches. On the whole, body wipes are typically larger and thicker than baby wipes.

What to look for in quality body wipes for cleansing

Biodegradable

Wipes that break down in a landfill over a short period are considered biodegradable. They are safe to bury or compost. Biodegradable wipes are made of vegetable fibers, bamboo, wood pulp and cotton instead of plastic and are considered better for the environment.

Flushable

Wipes that are safe for septic systems are labeled flushable. Body-cleansing wipes, however, aren’t meant to be used as toilet paper. You can find wet wipes designed specifically for that purpose.

Scent

Many wipes contain natural or synthetic fragrances that can help mask body odor and leave you smelling good. Choose a scent you’d want to smell like since it will linger on your skin. Wipes scented with essential oils are less irritating than ones with chemical fragrances.

Unscented

Unscented wipes don’t contain fragrance and are often labeled hypoallergenic. If you have sensitive skin, a fragrance-free wipe is less likely to cause irritation and skin reactions than a scented one.

Deodorizing

Select body wipes are made especially for the underarm area. There are not only good for wiping away excess sweat, but they also contain deodorizing and sometimes antiperspirant ingredients. Look for one that’s alcohol-free to prevent stinging in that sensitive area.

Ingredients

Body wipes contain added skin-friendly ingredients. Moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter and coconut oil soften the skin. Aloe vera helps soothe the skin, and tea tree oil is antibacterial. Vitamin E is also a common, skin-nourishing added ingredient.

How much you can expect to spend on body wipes for cleansing

Body-cleansing wipes cost between $0.10-$0.87 per wipe. Individually wrapped wipes and large wipes are on the higher end of that spectrum.

Body wipes for cleansing FAQ

What are some scenarios for which body-cleansing wipes are helpful?

A. They are useful for wiping away sweat on hot days or before a meeting. Use them after working out at the gym if you’re taking off to meet someone for brunch or after work if you’re meeting a date. Wipes are designed for convenient on-the-go cleansing needs but are also helpful for older adults or those with limited mobility for whom bathing presents difficulties.

Can I reuse a body-cleansing wipe?

A. No, these wipes are for single-use only. You may even need more than one wipe for your cleansing needs. After use, dispose of the wipe or wipes in the trash. Flushable wipes can be flushed down the toilet if you have access to one. Don’t bury or compost a non-biodegradable wipe.

What’s the best body wipe for cleansing to buy?

Top body wipes for cleansing

Lume Natural Deodorant Wipes

What you need to know: These deodorizing wipes work exceptionally well on pits, private parts and feet for all-over freshening.

What you’ll love: The wipes are biodegradable and flushable. The clean scent is long-lasting, and the wipes eliminate body odor, even after exercise. They are gentle on sensitive skin. The formula contains deodorizing ingredients without irritating aluminum or baking soda.

What you should consider: The wipes are small at only 6-by-6 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top body wipes for cleansing for the money

Cetaphil Face and Body Wipes

What you need to know: A moisturizing formula that’s also non-comedogenic, these popular wipes are great for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: The wipes are hypoallergenic and gentle enough to use on the face. They are soft and smooth, and can also remove makeup.

What you should consider: While these wipes can be used on the body, their size and formula are geared more toward the facial area. Most sensitive users don’t experience any irritation with these.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Surviveware Biodegradable Wet Wipes

What you need to know: These heavy-duty body wipes are the perfect companion for camping and the outdoors.

What you’ll love: These biodegradable wipes don’t contain alcohol and feature added aloe vera and vitamin E for hypoallergenic cleansing. They’re popular with athletes, and their 8-by-12-inch size can cleanse the entire body.

What you should consider: The dispenser makes it difficult to pull out just one towelette at a time, and they can become wadded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.