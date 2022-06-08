Which gluten-free snacks are best?

Removing gluten from your diet, whether you have celiac disease, a sensitivity to the protein or you just feel better on a gluten-free diet, doesn’t have to mean sacrificing your favorite snacks.

From crunchy, savory bites to sweet treats, there’s a delicious world of gluten-free snacks out there. Below are the best bites for every appetite and craving.

Best gluten-free snacks

Best granola

Clusterbucks Superfood Clusters

These crunchy clusters are made with sprouted buckwheat, nuts like cashews and coconut, spices, and adaptogens for bonus health points. The unique flavors, which include Turmeric Lemon, Chocolate Reishi and Matcha Cookie Crunch, are tasty enough to snack on right from the bag, but also delicious sprinkled over yogurt or even ice cream.

Best trail mix

Toodaloo Trail Mix

You can’t beat the rad packaging or flavor of these functional trail mixes. Each bag is jam-packed with flavor that ranges from sweet (Deja Brew with cacao, dates and fair trade coffee) to firey (Hot to Trot, with dried fruit, almonds and sunflower seeds coated in cayenne, ginger and jalapeno). This is far from your average trail mix, and no one will be picking out the good bits; it’s all good.

Best veggie snacks

Brad’s Crunchy Kale

Even kale-haters can’t help but fall in love with these wonderfully crunchy, savory chips. The air-dried kale leaves are coated in a truly cheesy (but plant-based) seasoning made from sunflower seeds, lemon, nutritional yeast and chickpea miso.

Best rice chips

Dang Thai Toasted Sesame Rice Chips

Made with Thai-style sticky rice soaked in watermelon juice and coconut milk, these bite-sized chips are the perfect balance between sweet, savory and nutty. If sesame isn’t your thing, the Sriracha Spice flavor packs a nice amount of heat that will keep you going back for more.

Best high-protein gluten-free snack

Brami Lupini Beans

These cute beans may be small, but they pack a mighty punch of protein and flavor. The beans come in portable pouches, so you can finish one on the go or pack it to add protein to a salad. The variety pack includes Sea Salt & Vinegar, Balsamic & Oregano, Chili & Lime and more savory combinations.

Best savory snack bar

Bear Bar

This is a portable snack bar unlike any you’ve tried before. It’s savory, rather than sweet, and made from clean, organic ingredients, including bell peppers, cashews, chia seeds and, yes, kale.

Best plant-based jerky

Eat the Change Mushroom Jerky

Not only is this smoky, chewy jerky gluten-free, but it’s also plant-based. Made from mushrooms and organic flavorings like apple cider vinegar and tomato paste, it’s hard to find a cleaner jerky to snack on.

Best dried fruit

Rind Snacks Dried Fruit

This snack pack goes beyond your typical dried fruit. All of the fruit has the rind still on it for added fiber, flavor and texture.

Best popcorn

LesserEvil Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Sweetness

This gluten-free popcorn is perfectly salty and sweet. It’s air-popped to cut back on added oils, and has a delicious light and crunchy texture. Plus, they come in delicious flavor combinations like strawberry-pear and coconut-watermelon.

Best sweet snack bar

Nick’s Strawberry Smak Bar

This keto-friendly bar has the flavor and texture of a decadent dessert, but it has 6 grams of net carbs, plus 13 grams of protein. Note that four of the Nick’s products do contain gluten: Triple Choklad, Cherry Choka-Flaka, Peanot Butter Cup and Cookies and Kram.

Best chocolatey snack

Justin’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups

Not only are these premium nut butter cups gluten-free, they’re also organic and non-GMO. We love the thick dark chocolate coating and rich, creamy almond butter filling.

Best cottage cheese

Good Culture Organic Cottage Cheese

You can’t beat the soft, creamy texture of Good Culture cottage cheese. Choose whole milk for the richest flavor, plus 14 grams of protein per serving. This is a clean, preservative-free alternative to yogurt that can go sweet or savory, depending on your snack craving.

Best tortilla chips

Siete Grain-Free Tortilla Chips

The best way to enjoy these crisp grain-free chips (that happen to be paleo-friendly, thanks to cassava flour) is with plenty of Siete’s cashew queso dip. Choose from sea salt, lime and nacho flavors. All are dairy-free.

Best crackers

Ella’s Flats All-Seed Savory Crisps

These crackers are as jam-packed with seeds as they can get, and that’s why we love them. You won’t miss the wheat or refined flours in your crackers, and these are flavorful enough to eat on their own or to add to a gluten-free charcuterie or cheese appetizer board.

