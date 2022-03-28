Which green comforter is best?

The right bedding can make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. And nothing will make you want to get in bed quicker than a lightweight, airy and fluffy comforter. But with so many boring-old white options out there, why not spruce up your bedroom with a touch of green? With so many hues available, green can change a room’s entire vibe, livening it up or subduing it as you play around with tone.

When it comes to choosing comforters, it’s all about the stuffing. For the best comforter that’s luxuriously green, you can’t go wrong with the L Lovsoul All-Season Green Goose Down Comforter.

Benefits of green

The psychological effects of green make this hue a powerful accent in the bedroom. Associated most readily with nature, green reminds us of life and vitality. In the bedroom, it helps us to fall asleep relaxed and at peace and wake up feeling refreshed.

When choosing a shade of green, think about how it will synthesize with a plush and weighty comforter. Brighter hues can be energizing and vibrant, filling the room with a sense of abundance and possibility. Whereas darker, more somber tones can elicit feelings of security and wisdom, lulling your bedroom into the hushed tranquility of a forest floor.

Styling a green comforter

When it comes to interior design, green is one of the most versatile colors out there. So, if you’re choosing a green comforter, you’ll want to consider your room’s palette and decor. Green pairs best with its opposites on the color wheel: reds and oranges. But to avoid things looking too Christmassy, play with the tone. To get the most out of reds and oranges, opt for desaturated and darker tones or pastels.

You can also pair green with other shades of green and rich blues. In these interiors, gold becomes a critical accent to draw out some light. Lastly, as a color derived from nature, green slots in nicely with beiges, ochres and browns. Natural wood finishes, beige upholstery and plants all elevate green.

Duvet vs. comforter

A perennial source of confusion, let it be settled once and for all that a duvet is not the same thing as a comforter. The primary difference between the two is that, whereas a comforter is a single, stuffed and quilted blanket, a duvet is a stuffed insert that requires a separate cover.

Which you choose is a matter of convenience. A duvet is easy to clean as you only have to wash the cover. You can also swap them out if you feel like mixing up your decor. A comforter, on the other hand, has a much lower initial cost. They’re typically easier to control the temperature of, as you can choose from a range of fill types.

What to look for in a quality green comforter

Sewn-through vs. baffle box

That puffy quilted look of the comforter is actually a product of its construction. This stitching determines both warmth and fluffiness.

Sewn-through stitches quilt the two pieces of fabric together in a pocket construction such that the most stuffing can be found in the middle of each square. If you’re a hot sleeper, or want a comforter for the warmer months, a sewn-through stitch is the cooler choice.

stitches quilt the two pieces of fabric together in a pocket construction such that the most stuffing can be found in the middle of each square. If you’re a hot sleeper, or want a comforter for the warmer months, a sewn-through stitch is the cooler choice. Baffle-box stitches, however, weave an extra piece of fabric vertically between each square. This creates a three-dimensional box that evenly distributes the fluff and eliminates cold spots for maximum warmth.

Stuffing

Comforters have a two different types of fillings that affect how warm and fluffy they feel:

Down: Made from the feathers of ducks and geese, down is the most luxurious and lightweight option. If you sleep warm and like an airy comforter, down is your best bet. But it does come at a premium.

Made from the feathers of ducks and geese, down is the most luxurious and lightweight option. If you sleep warm and like an airy comforter, down is your best bet. But it does come at a premium. Down alternative: Whether you’re shopping on a budget, or are allergic to down, down alternatives are a lifesaver. They’re anything from synthetic fibers such as rayon or polyester, to natural fibers like cotton. These are typically warmer and denser than down. And unlike down, alternatives are usually machine-washable.

Fill power

Fill power measures the loft of your comforter. Or in other words, its fluffiness. To be exact, this is the measurement of how much space 1 ounce of filling takes up. The higher the fill power, the fluffier your comforter will be, and the longer that puffiness will last.

Fill weight

Fill weight describes how warm your comforter is by measuring the total weight of all of its stuffing. A higher fill weight means a denser the box stitch and a warmer comforter.

Fabric

The most common comforter fabric out there is cotton, but there are a few other options if you want something warmer or more sustainable.

Bamboo has become a popular choice for an eco-friendly derivative that’s both lightweight and breathable.

For a warmer, heavier option, opt for Jacquard, which is intricately woven from cotton, silk or linen.

Lastly, synthetics such as sateen, polyester and microfiber all offer budget solutions that mimic the textures of your favorite natural fibers, but don’t necessarily match the longevity.

How much you can expect to spend on a green comforter

A synthetic comforter will cost around $30-$80 depending on the size. More premium materials such as down and high-end cotton can run as much as $150.

Green comforter FAQ

How do I wash my comforter?

A. You’ve probably heard horror stories about unbalanced washing machine loads, but as long as your comforter isn’t filled with down, you can wash it safely. The trick to getting a clean comforter is multiple rinse cycles. Do your first wash on a warm or cold delicate cycle. Then run it through again without detergent on a quick cycle. The spinning will help drain the water and increase the longevity of your filling.

Can I put a cover on my comforter?

A. Absolutely. In addition to a top sheet, a comforter is an excellent way to boost the lifespan of your comforter and reduce the number of times you need to wash it.

What’s the best green comforter to buy?

Top green comforter

L Lovsoul All-Season Green Goose Down Comforter

What you need to know: This premium cotton comforter ticks all of the boxes when it comes to comfort and luxury.

What you’ll love: Dyed a gorgeous dark green, this comforter elevates your bedroom and pairs beautifully with wood finishes and gold accents. Made from Egyptian cotton with a 1,200 thread count, it’s about as soft as you can get. And the box-stitch construction keeps the pure-down filling puffy so you never have to worry about cold and flat spots.

What you should consider: With a 700-plus fill count and a box stitch, this comforter can get warm fast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top green comforter for the money

Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter

What you need to know: From a trusted brand in home decor, this comforter is cool and lightweight.

What you’ll love: Made with a sewn-through construction, this bright, emerald-green comforter won’t have you waking up in a sweat. The casing is polyester with a polyester fill, so despite its stitch, you’ll keep warm in the winter months. And because it’s synthetic and light, you can wash this easily, making it the perfect budget option for kids’ or guest rooms.

What you should consider: The sewn-through construction is prone to cold and flat spots.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Down Alternative Comforter

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an environmentally friendly comforter that won’t smother you, bamboo is the ticket.

What you’ll love: Cast in a cool and modern aquamarine, this comforter is soft, yet breathable. It’s best in warmer climates, and suits hot sleepers. But when used with a duvet cover during the winter months, you get that spa-like puffy layer year round.

What you should consider: Users recommend sizing up on this comforter for the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

