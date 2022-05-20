Which Uncommon Goods dinnerware is best?

Founded in 1999 by Dave Bolotsky, Uncommon Goods connects artisans and craftspeople with consumers looking for high-quality, unique home goods. More than 200 artists create and deliver handmade items to households across the globe.

If you’re looking for new dinnerware, its website is a great place to start. For an elegant touch with a rustic flair, the Handmade Wavy Speckled Dinnerware is a perfect choice. It provides a beautiful backdrop for a wide variety of dining room styles.

What to know before you buy Uncommon Goods dinnerware

Materials

Setting the table is almost as personal a statement as choosing a favorite necklace or watch. Part of this journey begins when you select the material for your dinnerware. Uncommon Goods has dinnerware made from:

Ceramic

Porcelain

Marbled glass

Clay

Colors

Uncommon Goods offers a wide variety of colors for every palette. From neutrals to bright splashes and decorative designs, it’s easy to customize your dinnerware to your overall color scheme and preferences.

Number of pieces

The number of pieces you purchase depends on the number of people in your household and whether or not you plan to entertain routinely. Uncommon Goods offers both sets of dinnerware with two or four place settings as well as individual stock. Purchasing individual stock allows you to buy more of the dinnerware you use most.

What to look for in quality Uncommon Goods dinnerware

Beautiful handiwork

Uncommon Goods partners with craftspeople who are skilled in their trade. Each piece is handmade and beautifully constructed, with textures and finishes applied with exceptional craft and skill.

Microwave- and dishwasher-safe

While some dinnerware requires hand-washing, you can clean most Uncommon Goods pieces in the dishwasher. They are also microwave-safe, and some can also be used in the oven and freezer (check with each piece individually).

Community-minded

Uncommon Goods partners with nonprofit organizations with their Better to Give program. Each purchase you make is eligible for a donation to organizations that include American Forests, International Rescue Committee and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Environmentally friendly

Wherever possible, artists utilize reclaimed or recycled materials in their work. Each piece is packaged in eco-friendly packing materials, too.

Even the Uncommon Goods catalog is good for the environment; it’s printed on Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper.

How much you can expect to spend on Uncommon Goods dinnerware

Handmade goods with a community focus are not inexpensive. Expect to spend $10-$70 per piece.

Uncommon Goods dinnerware FAQ

What is the return policy at Uncommon Goods?

A. Because each piece of Uncommon Goods dinnerware can be slightly different from the illustration, you may find that they are not what you expected. Uncommon Goods understands this, and they offer a “forever” return policy. If you are unsatisfied with your purchase at any point, you can return it with the following guidelines and restrictions:

Refunds are applied to the payment method used (or you can opt for a gift certificate).

to the payment method used (or you can opt for a gift certificate). If you choose to get your money back , it can take five or more days to post to your account.

, it can take five or more days to post to your account. Emailed gift certificates are delivered within 24 hours, but hard copies can take up to a week.

are delivered within 24 hours, but hard copies can take up to a week. Shipping charges will not be refunded.

will not be refunded. If you are returning a gift , select the “return a gift” option. This prevents the purchaser from getting a notification that you are returning their gift.

, select the “return a gift” option. This prevents the purchaser from getting a notification that you are returning their gift. For gift returns , you’ll receive a gift certificate or replacement. The price can also be refunded to the purchaser.

, you’ll receive a gift certificate or replacement. The price can also be refunded to the purchaser. The only items not eligible for returns are customized pieces.

What are Uncommon Perks?

A. Uncommon Perks is a membership option that costs $19.90 a year. It comes with a host of benefits, including:

Free standard shipping

First access to new products , deals and sales

, deals and sales Two $5 credits (can be used for six months)

Even better, when you have an Uncommon Perks membership, Uncommon Goods doubles its donation to nonprofit organizations with everything you order.

This annual membership renews automatically, with benefits that continue for as long as you’re a member.

Not sure if it’s the best option for you? Uncommon Goods offers a risk-free 30-day trial.

What is the best Uncommon Goods dinnerware to buy?

Top Uncommon Goods dinnerware

Handmade Wavy Speckled Dinnerware

What you need to know: These are great if you’re looking for dinnerware with a substantial, rustic feel that is anything but plain.

What you’ll love: They are made to order and come in generously sized dinner plates, side plates and bowls. Each piece is handmade and glazed with a neutral cream glaze, with a wavy edge and speckled detail for a one-of-a-kind finish.

What you should consider: These are very expensive, and they are not available as a set. Each piece is ordered individually.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

Top Uncommon Goods dinnerware for the money

Japanese Miso And Rice Bowl Set

What you need to know: This handmade set is a great option if you’re looking for unique pottery on a budget.

What you’ll love: This set of six bowls is perfect for rice, soups and even small desserts. Each bowl is 4.25 inches wide and 2.75 inches tall. Each is hand-glazed with an individual design.

What you should consider: They are too small to be used as cereal bowls.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

Worth checking out

Color Drip Handmade Dinnerware

What you need to know: These kiln-fired, vibrant sets add interest and movement to your tablescape.

What you’ll love: These are available in sets of four each of dinner plates, side plates, low bowls and small bowls. They are available in six glaze options and are handmade in Utah. They are safe in the microwave and the dishwasher.

What you should consider: There is no guarantee that the glaze option you choose will match the vision in your head. Select carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

