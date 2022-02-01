Best flannel pajamas

A pair of quality flannel pajamas will keep you warm and comfortable on cold nights.

Which flannel pajamas are best?

Designed for warmth and comfort, flannel pajamas are the perfect accompaniment to a chilly winter night. They come in different designs, sizes, patterns and colors. Some come in sets, which makes them great for family get-togethers at the holidays. For extremely cold evenings, the best choice is the EverDream Sleepwear Flannel Pajamas. They’re comfortable, durable and cozy.

What to know before you buy flannel pajamas

Material and texture

Flannel is a medium-weight, loosely woven fabric originally made from worsted yarn or carded wool. Nowadays, most flannel clothes and blankets consist of cotton, wool or synthetic materials. Some of the softer products are 100% cotton or have a blend of silk and cotton.

Usually, the fabric is fuzzy on one or both sides, often because of a process called napping. Napping gives the fabric a soft, durable appearance and feel, while also letting it trap body heat.

Flannel is warmer than cotton and nearly as breathable. Some manufacturers make pajamas and outerwear with a flannel-cotton blend, which results in warm, lightweight, breathable attire.

Type

There are several types of flannel pajamas. Some of the warmest sets include a long-sleeved shirt and full-length pants. But for the coldest nights, full-length footie pajamas will keep your entire body warm, including your feet.

Depending on the style, the top may have buttons all the way down the front, letting you leave the top partly open if desired. Pajama pants usually have an elastic waistband or drawstring. Some have a couple of buttons for aesthetic purposes.

If you’re looking for something to wear on warmer nights, such as in the early fall, spring or summer, there are also flannel shorts and T-shirts.

Sets

You can buy these pajamas in a set with the top and bottom pieces, or you can purchase them separately. While sets are convenient, getting them separately gives you the chance to mix and match the pants, shorts and shirts with other bedtime attire, allowing more variety and creativity. Some pajama sets have unusual patterns or interesting colors that are hard to find elsewhere, so keep that in mind if you choose to get them separately

What to look for in quality flannel pajamas

Sizing

Most manufacturers follow a standard sizing chart ranging from extra-small (XS) to extra-large (XL) or beyond. Some come in a numerical format starting at 0 and going up to 22 or above. Pajamas also come in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes.

If you’re not sure which size to choose, measure the widest areas around your chest, waist and hips. Use a flexible measuring tape so you can get an accurate read. Then, refer to the manufacturer’s chart for the closest matching size. When in doubt, size up or go with pajamas that have an elastic or drawstring waist so you can adjust the fit.

Stitches and seams

The quality of flannel attire varies widely across manufacturers. That’s why it’s a good idea to check the stitches and seams for durability. A high-quality pair of pajamas will have thick seams measuring at around half an inch or so. Before purchase, check the stitching around the crotch, under the arms and sides for loose or failing stitches.

Colors and patterns

Contrary to popular belief, flannel is not the same as plaid. Flannel is a material, while plaid is a pattern. Some flannel items have a plaid pattern, but others come in solid colors or have different designs. The most common colors are red, black, blue, white and gray.

Children’s pajamas tend to have more vibrant colors or creative designs on them than their adult counterparts. This includes animals or trending characters from video games or films. Still, there are also fun, festive designs available for all ages. This includes holiday-themed patterns and Disney-themed characters.

Closure

Most pajama bottoms have either a drawstring closure to tighten or loosen them or an elastic waistband for a roomier fit. Some one-piece pajamas have a full zipper that runs the entire front of the garment. Pajama shirts are either button-down or pullovers.

How much you can expect to spend on flannel pajamas

For a set, including the top and bottoms, expect to spend $20-$30. Some higher-end sets or special blends cost $30-$50.

Flannel pajamas FAQ

What are some good accessories for flannel pajamas?

A. Slippers, a headband and fuzzy socks are great options. On warmer evenings, wear open-toed slippers to keep your feet from sweating.

Do flannel pajamas shrink?

A. Flannel can shrink when exposed to high heat. The best way to avoid this is to wash in cold water and let it tumble dry low. You can also air dry to help it keep its structural integrity.

What are the best flannel pajamas to buy?

Top flannel pajamas

EverDream Sleepwear Women’s Flannel Pajamas

What you need to know: This stylish, warm set is ideal for cozying up during the winter.

What you’ll love: These pajamas are 100% cotton. They have buttons on the shirt and an elastic waistband and drawstring closure on the pants. They’re warm, comfortable, stretchy and adjustable.

What you should consider: The material is on the thin side and can unravel in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flannel pajamas for money

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Long Sleeve Waffle Top and Flannel Pant Set

What you need to know: Available in eight different sizes, this set will keep you warm on the chilliest nights.

What you’ll love: The pants have a plaid pattern, elastic waistband and a drawstring for easy adjustments. The pajamas consist of a cotton and polyester blend that’s warm and comfortable. The pants have two pockets, one on each side, that are fully functional.

What you should consider: The pants run long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Matching Women’s Stewart Plaid Family Pajama Set

What you need to know: These classic plaid pajamas are part of a larger collection of matching pajamas, which makes them perfect for lounging around the house with the family.

What you’ll love: They have an elastic waistband and are roomy enough to move around in without restriction. The pants are full-length, while the long-sleeved top is V-neck and has a button closure.

What you should consider: There are limited sizing options.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

