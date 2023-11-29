Need some stocking stuffer gift ideas for new parents?

New parents have a ton to remember and a ton to do. There’s no slowing down with a growing family, so as you consider which items to get for new parents, keep in mind that some pocket-size gifts are lifesavers and some just make for clutter.

Worried you can’t tell the difference? Here are a few of the best stocking stuffer gifts new parents will be glad to have this holiday season.

Something for everyone

Scunci No Damage Effortless Beauty Large Multicolor Elastics

Any new parent can use a good set of hair ties to keep the baby from pulling mom or dad’s hair or drooling into it. This package comes with 30 metal-free elastic bands in assorted colors.

Pearhead Baby’s Daily Log Book

This daily baby logbook is great for parents who like to stay organized or are trying to keep on top of things. It helps parents keep track of their baby’s feeding times, diaper changes, nap schedules and more.

Sassy Peek-a-Boo Activity Book

Here is a little cloth baby book that will help parents entertain the new baby. The book features high-contrast imagery that will attract the baby’s attention and it comes with a clip for attaching the toy to a stroller or diaper bag.

PBnJ Baby Stroller Hooks

New parents have a lot to carry every time they take the baby out — this two-pack of strong aluminum hooks with a foam grip is a must-have stocking stuffer for parents with a new baby. The hooks hang sturdily on the stroller and from there, a parent can attach anything they might need to grab quickly.

Kiesyo Infant Rattle Toy Socks and Wristbands

This set of baby gifts comes with four wristbands and socks with colorful animal toys on them, so the new baby can play with them as they explore movement. Since the baby wears them, parents won’t have to worry about the baby dropping or losing the sensory toys.

“Darth Vader and Son” by Jeffrey Brown

This little hardcover book about a boy and his Darth Vader dad is a great Christmas stocking stuffer for any new dad who is a big “Star Wars” fan. It features 64 pages of fun with adorable illustrations.

Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment

Aquaphor baby ointment is gentle on an infant’s skin and is especially helpful for dry skin as well as for preventing diaper rash. It’s preservative-free and fragrance-free and parents can use it for their own dry skin, too.

Cott Care Muslin Burp Cloths for Baby

This set comes with six 20-inch-by-10-inch extra-soft baby burp cloths. They are 100% cotton, machine-washable and come in one of five solid color packs.

“Letters to My Baby” by Lea Redmond

This blue and yellow book is one of the best gifts for new parents, featuring writing prompts and envelopes. Parents can write letters to their newborn, seal them and then let the child open the letters as they get older. It’s smaller than the average book and won’t take up too much space in a holiday stocking, and the personalized opportunity it offers is unbeatable.

By the Cup Tazo Tea Bags Sampler

This tea sampler set comes with 20 Tazo tea bags in assorted flavors, plus five honey sticks. Some of the teas are caffeinated while others are caffeine-free.

PixelCoutureDesigns First Christmas as Mom and Dad Ornament

This cute ornament is handmade with “First Christmas as Mom and Dad” written across the front along with the year. There are multiple color options for the letters and background, and the ornament is about 4 inches wide.

Crazy Bros Tees Player 3 Has Entered The Game Baby Bodysuit

This cotton short-sleeve baby bodysuit is a great novelty holiday gift for parents who love video games. It comes in four colors and reads “Player 3 has entered the game” across the front along with an image of a video game console controller.

Philips Avent Soothie Snuggle Pacifier Holder with Detachable Pacifier (Koala)

This silicone pacifier is free of bisphenol A and comes with a plush koala toy attached to ensure that the baby isn’t dropping the pacifier on the floor all the time. The pacifier can be easily taken off the toy and washed separately.

Starbucks Breakfast Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee

This coffee gift for new parents is a 28-ounce bag of medium roast Breakfast Blend ground coffee from Starbucks — it’s the perfect gift to get new parents through those sleepless nights. If one 20-ounce bag is too big for gifting or storing, there are also multi-pack sets featuring smaller bags.

Fourth Trimester Mama New Mama Affirmations

This little pack of beautifully illustrated affirmation cards is designed to help new mothers find peace and keep their bearings. There are 40 affirmations in this deck.

The Cheesecake Factory Gift Card

The Cheesecake Factory is an eat-in restaurant that also does takeout, so new parents could use this gift card on either a date night out or as a time saver at home when they’re too tired to cook. Gift cards are available for $25 or $50.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo will save parents time and energy getting ready in the morning. It repels dirt, is cruelty-free and is safe for color-treated hair.

Bblüv Trimö Electric Nail Clippers

This battery-powered nail clipper for babies and toddlers is quiet and has two speeds to help parents safely trim their baby’s nails. It requires the use of one AA battery (not included).

EFYTAL Mom and Daughter Infinity Necklace

This sterling silver infinity necklace features interlocked rings, a large one for the mother and a small one to represent the daughter. The seller also offers a Mom and Son necklace or a Mom and Children necklace in the same style.

Baby Shusher: The Sleep Miracle Sound Machine

This parenting tool is the perfect stocking stuffer for those who struggle to get their baby to sleep. It’s compact and uses a rhythmic shushing sound to help the baby go to sleep, plus there’s a timer so parents don’t have to remember to turn it off.

