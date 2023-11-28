Find the sweet spot

Looking to find the perfect stocking stuffer that won’t cost a fortune? Don’t blow your holiday budget on pricey but useless gifts. You want to find that sweet spot of affordable, good stocking stuffers that the people on your list will actually use. We have a whole list of inexpensive suggestions for all the holiday stockings hanging from your mantel or for those who you just want to gift something small.

From high-quality kitchenware to practical electronics accessories, there are cheap stocking stuffers for every type of person on your list — and the best part is that they’re all under $25. If you need Christmas stocking stuffer ideas, we’ve got you covered.

Shop this article: Herschel Supply Co. Charlie RFID Card Case, da Bomb Beauty Bomb Bath Fizzer and MasterPieces NFL Playing Cards.

Best stocking stuffers for $25 or less

For the person always on the go

Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger

People have enough clutter in their lives; don’t add to the problem by gifting something useless. For the gadget-obsessed, this Anker portable charger is the perfect practical Christmas gift. It offers up enough juice to fully power most smartphones at least once, and it’s something that practically any recipient would find useful.

A valuable tool for the world traveler

Herschel Supply Co. Charlie RFID Card Case

This radio-frequency-identification (RFID)card case from Herschel is a practical gift for a friend whose wallet is falling apart or who’s worried about digital security. The RFID shield prevents thieves from running off with credit card information, so you can gift them peace of mind in the form of a trendy wallet.

For the neat freak

ProCase Screen-Cleaning Pad

Another ultra-useful gift to consider adding to Christmas stockings this year is a ProCase Screen Cleaning Pad. They can use it to wipe down their iPhone, iPad, or any other screen that’s inevitably covered in smudges. These are great gifts for people with young kids who like to play iPhone and iPad games.

The student’s best friend

Moleskine Notebook

Sneak this quintessential softcover notebook into your loved ones stocking to support their studies or their creative endeavors — great for note-taking in class as well as for writing, drawing, brainstorming, or whatever their passion may be.

A self-care essential

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultimate-Strength Hand Salve

You can’t go wrong with skin care products as stocking stuffers or add-on gifts. Most anyone will make good use of a heavy-duty hand cream, especially in winter when the air is dryer than usual. This Kiehl’s brand cream is an ultra-moisturizing option that contains a naturally derived olive oil wax to keep hands super soft.

For the skin care guru

TONYMOLY I’m Aloe Mask Sheet

Give the gift of glowing skin this holiday season — what person doesn’t want that? These soothing aloe-based face masks are a thoughtful present for the chronically stressed or for the person who loves their skin care routine.

The gift of bathtime bliss

da Bomb Beauty Bomb Bath Fizzer

We wish we had the budget to amass a collection of bath bombs that could last us the year. These fizzy globes turn bathtime into a luxurious, relaxing experience. Gift the da Bomb Beauty bomb to your mom or someone else who deserves a bit of downtime. This one even has a special surprise inside once it dissolves!

For the coffee or tea drinker

Vivimme 16-ounce Coffee Mug Set With Spoons

Because this cute set of two mugs is affordable, you can pack them with treats like hot chocolate and mini marshmallows or a bag of coffee. We especially love delivering a mug filled with goodies to neighbors and coworkers. The ceramic mugs are painted by hand, with a large 16-ounce capacity and two spoons included.

To keep coffee fresh all day

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

With the cold season upon us, every cup of coffee has a shorter lifespan. A trip to the microwave will reheat your brew, but it’s an annoying waste of time. Gift the caffeine-obsessed person in your life with a Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for home or office, so they’ll never have to suffer a sip of lukewarm coffee again

Top-notch cocoa mix

Godiva Chocolatier Milk Hot Cocoa Powder

If you’re going to gift hot cocoa mix, either with a mug or on its own, you can’t go wrong with this canister that has 10 servings of creamy, rich goodness that any chocolate lover will enjoy.

A warm cup of cocoa is the perfect indulgence on a chilly winter evening, and it’s something everyone should have in their pantry come winter.

An eco-friendly beverage accessory

Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Straws

This set of stainless steel reusable straws is the ideal stocking stuffer for someone who always has an iced coffee in hand. Eco-friendly and sleek, the straws add a touch of elegance to any drink and they’re the perfect stocking stuffer for use at home or to bring on a coffee run.

A wine-lover’s best friend

Le Creuset Table Model Corkscrew

There’s not a lot from this luxury brand that falls under $100, let alone $25. But for the person who loves to pour up wine at their dinners or parties, this Le Creuset corkscrew makes opening even the most stubborn bottles a breeze, and it won’t break the bank for you.

A tasteful home bar accessory

Sagaform Rocking Whiskey Tumblers

For the liquor connoisseur on your list, a set of tumblers is a classy yet practical gift that will make an attractive and useful addition to their bar cart. Bonus points if you pair this gift with a bottle of their favorite after-hours beverage.

A goofy drinking game

Fairly Odd Novelties FON-10179 Drinking Game

A cute gag gift for the drinker and golf lover in your life, this shot glass set isn’t just a display piece — it’s also a drinking game. Jazz up the festivities, open up a bottle and have fun trying to aim miniature golf balls into the hole.

For the person who loves to host

GoCraft Hexagon Geometric Coasters

As an accessory for a bar cart or merely a practical gift all on their own, these GoCraft hexagonal geometric coasters are a beautiful way to block condensation from ruining tabletops.

An athlete’s must-have

Swiftwick Performance Two Socks

The right pair of socks is key for staying dry and comfortable, and we guarantee the athlete on your shopping list always needs more pairs of socks that can keep up with their active lifestyle. Swiftwicks are quick-drying and breathable, and they’re loved by runners, cyclists, and all people who spend time on their feet.

There’s always chocolate

Ghirardelli Limited-Edition Peppermint Bark

A bag of Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark is a delightful and tasty holiday-themed treat for anyone’s stocking — friend, acquaintance, child, teacher or sweet-toothed grandparent. Chocolate is a no-brainer gift that pretty much anyone will be thrilled by.

A deck for the sports fan

MasterPieces NFL Playing Cards

There’s so much you can do with a deck of cards. The options for card games are nearly endless, whether you’re at a holiday party or a tailgate. Stuff a pack of NFL playing cards into a football fan’s stocking and play a game of war as you discuss the sport and eat leftover Christmas cookies.

A board game for two

Hive – A Game Crawling With Possibilities

Pondering what to buy for a couple? Hive is an award-winning chess-like board game with a twist. It’s super simple to learn, and a round takes less than 20 minutes to play. It’s also easy to travel with thanks to the handy, compact zipper case.

For the aspiring green thumb

Altman Plants Assorted Succulent Plants (4-pack)

We don’t recommend ever gifting a pet at Christmastime. It’s a lot of responsibility to throw at someone, even if they have been pining for a puppy or kitten. Consider a collection of succulents instead. They are low-stakes gifts that offer plenty in return — especially for the plant nerd in your life.

If you don’t know what to give

Amazon Gift Card

Struggling to find a present for a coworker you don’t know well, a distant cousin, or any other person who’s a challenge to shop for? An Amazon gift card offers up plenty of choice for your intended receiver. You can even send an electronic gift card to relatives or friends who you won’t be seeing face-to-face this holiday season.

A retro timepiece for trendsetters

Casio Men’s Classic Quartz Watch

A watch isn’t something most people buy for themselves. That friend who never seems to know what time it is or who’s chronically late? Buy them this budget-friendly but fashionable Casio watch. It’s water-resistant and features large, easy-to-read digits. Or, if they prefer digital to analog, you can’t go wrong with the simple Casio Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch.

