Which Rick and Morty hoodie is best?

“Rick and Morty” is a highly-acclaimed animated show on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. It stars Rick Sanchez, an eccentric scientist with a tendency for trouble, and his grandson Morty Smith, a mild-mannered young man with a reluctant pension for adventures. Together, they travel inter-dimensionally through time and space in search of, well, nothing in particular. The show is a huge hit and its images and characters have found their way into all sorts of fan-favorite products.

Hoodies are a particular favorite for Rick and Morty fans. The best hoodie is the Rick and Morty Tie Dye Hoodie, which features a rainbow tie-dye graphic of the show’s two stars.

What to know before you buy a Rick and Morty hoodie

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are the creators of the now-famous series. They’re both television writers and fans of bizarre and eccentric characters. Dan Harmon is most well-known for creating the NBC series “Community,” which has become a cult classic. Roiland was writing for various TV shows while also producing his own animated shows on the side. The two began collaborating and eventually took Roiland’s idea for an interdimensional adventure show and ran with it to create the Rick and Morty we know today.

Rick and Morty’s characters

The stars of the show are Rick and his grandson Morty. Rick is an unabashed man with an over-the-top love of getting into sticky situations. Luckily, he’s a brilliant scientist and always has a way out. Rick loves having Morty come along on his adventures because he balances out the chaos and keeps Rick from going too far into the Multiverse. The two are quite the pair and one audiences have fallen in love with.

Other characters

To flesh out the Rick and Morty universe, Roiland and Harmon created the Smith family. Jerry and Beth are Morty’s mom and dad, and their other child is named Summer. They live modestly and (semi) normally with grandpa Rick, who can’t help but bring trouble back home with him. Mr. Meeseeks is another popular side character from the show. This alien species can be summoned by the family and its only job is to do whatever they say. He’s tall, blue and oddly shaped. There are also different versions of Rick and Morty themselves. The most famous is Pickle Rick, a green pickle version of grandpa Rick.

What to look for in a quality Rick and Morty hoodie

Wild graphics

The show is known for its off-the-wall animation style and eccentric characters. So if you’re looking for a hoodie that’s authentic to the Rick and Morty style, then look for one with wild and interesting graphics. Skulls, aliens and toxic sludge are often featured on the show. Also, look for ones with the famous neon green portal. This is the infamous door to other dimensions that take Rick and Morty to their next adventure.

All-over print

All-over prints are graphics that cover the entirety of the hoodie. Instead of a single color with a small graphic on the chest area, these unique prints will span the sleeves, back, front pocket and even the interior of the hood itself. All-over prints add quality to your hoodie by bringing more character and dimension to an otherwise plain looking sweatshirt. These prints can also include a single graphic like Rick’s portal that covers the entire garment.

Drawstrings

Drawstrings are an underappreciated part of a hoodie. You never know when you may actually need to use your hoodie practically to stay warm or protect yourself from the wind. Drawstrings can vary in size, quality and color. Thicker drawstrings are usually flat much like flat shoelaces. These versions will stand out more on your hoodie and can take away attention from the chest graphic. There are also very short drawstrings that are designed to be discreet. They’ll usually be in the same color as the hoodie itself. Drawstrings generally come down to personal preference.

How much you can expect to spend on a Rick and Morty hoodie

Rick and Morty hoodies cost $26–$52.

Rick and Morty hoodie FAQ

Do Rick and Morty hoodies contain fan art?

A. Yes, many Rick and Morty hoodies do contain fan art. Fan art is often different and more unique because there are no limitations or restrictions to what fans can create.

What quotes are on Rick and Morty hoodies?

A. There are several different famous quotes that are featured on Rick and Morty hoodies. For example, there’s a Mr. Meeseeks hoodie that reads “Existence is pain” and a Rick hoodie that says “I’m sorry but your opinion means very little to me.”

What’s the best Rick and Morty hoodie to buy?

Top Rick and Morty hoodie

Rick and Morty Tie Dye Hoodie

What you need to know: Rick and Morty’s faces appear on the front of this hoodie decked out in rainbow tie-dye.

What you’ll love: The base color is black with the character’s faces and the Rick and Morty logo appears in tie-dye. It’s made with a 80/20 polyester and cotton blend for ultimate breathability and comfort.

What you should consider: This hoodie only comes in black or navy blue as the base color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Rick and Morty hoodie for the money

Splatter Print Rick and Morty Hoodie

What you need to know: This all-over print hoodie comes in black and includes the two space adventurers looking more passive than usual.

What you’ll love: The base color is black with white paint splatters covering the entire hoodie. You’ll even find these graphics on the inside of the hood. Rick and Morty appear at the bottom glaring up at the wearer. The drawstrings are white for added contrast.

What you should consider: This particular design only comes in black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rick and Morty Skull Hoodie

What you need to know: The unique graphic on this hoodie shows Rick and Morty as the eyes shooting out of a skull.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a hoodie with an edgier style, this is the one for you. The skull is drawn in true Justin Roiland style, with feet and hands coming out of the brain and a lightning bolt carved into the forehead. This hoodie comes in four colors: navy blue, royal blue, black and dark heather.

What you should consider: The neck is tapered and the fit is classic and unisex.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

