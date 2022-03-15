Which security blankets are best?

A baby’s security blanket isn’t just any old toy — it’s their comfort toy. It is something soft and cuddly that helps them feel safe and teaches them to self-soothe. Some children outgrow security blankets quickly, while others hold onto them through the years into adulthood. Oftentimes, adults save them as keepsakes or pass them down to their own children. Subsequently, good security blankets are made to last. For proof, take a look at the Mary Meyer Lovey Soft Oatmeal Bunny Blanket.

What to know before you buy a security blanket

Security blankets are designed for babies, so they are significantly smaller than your average blanket. They come in different colors, patterns and themes, but the principle remains the same. A security blanket is meant to make your baby feel secure. Take into consideration the size, shape and style of the blanket. It’s also important to assess any small pieces, such as buttons or eyes, because they can potentially become choking hazards if they fall off.

Character or theme

A lot of contemporary security blankets feature a stuffed animal character on one side to draw the baby’s attention. The stuffed animal character can be something general like a puppy or an elephant. It can also be more specific like a character from a movie, television series or book.

Is it made with nontoxic materials?

Babies put everything in their mouths, and that includes their blanket. Make sure your baby’s new security blanket is made with nontoxic dyes, so it is safe for them to put in their mouths. Additionally, confirm that the fuzz won’t shed when your baby chews on it. Alternatively, some baby blankets come with silicone-grade pacifiers attached to give the baby a safe place to chew.

No small pieces

Buttons or beaded eyes can turn into choking hazards. If you have any concerns regarding a stuffed animal character attached to a blanket, a safe option would be to choose one with facial features that are stitched into the fabric.

What to look for in a quality security blanket

While a child might receive their security blanket as an infant, they can very well hold onto it for years. This means you’ll need a product that holds up over time and has the ability to survive multiple washes without fraying or wearing out. If the blanket is colorful, then those colors shouldn’t fade or change too much over time.

Gentle fabrics

A quality security blanket will retain its softness over time. It won’t pill or become rough after lots of use or trips through the wash. It shouldn’t irritate the baby’s skin, and it should provide a comfortable, soothing texture that helps the baby relax. Cotton and bamboo (which is hypoallergenic) are both excellent fabrics for this usage.

Maintains shape

The blanket’s ability to maintain its original shape is especially important when it includes a plush toy. You don’t want the blanket to stretch out or the cute stuffed animal face to twist into an unrecognizable shape.

Easy to wash

A security blanket gets a lot of use. Babies drool and spit up on them, and toddlers drag them across the floor and want to bring them everywhere. A quality security blanket will require consistent cleaning. Spot cleaning will not be good enough for these blankets and will only waste time.

How much you can expect to spend on a security blanket

A security blanket can cost anywhere from $13-$30 with or without an attached stuffed animal.

Security blanket FAQ

How old should a child be to sleep with a security blanket?

A. While a security blanket can be introduced earlier, a child should not sleep or be left alone with it until they are at least a year old.

Can a security blanket go in the dryer?

A. Most security blankets can go in the washer, but not all of them can go in the dryer. If you’re not sure about your specific security blanket, read the reviews to find out if other customers successfully put theirs in the dryer without causing any damage.

What’s the best security blanket to buy?

Top security blanket

Mary Meyer Lovey Soft Oatmeal Bunny Blanket

What you need to know: This plush toy/blanket hybrid is 13 inches long. It has a blanket body, flat legs and a plush bunny head with floppy, satin-trimmed ears.

What you’ll love: The fabric is incredibly soft and textured, and the bunny’s eyes are sewn on. It is lightweight but doesn’t contain any beans on the inside, and it holds up well after multiple washes. The colors are subdued and neutral.

What you should consider: It looks more like a stuffed animal than a blanket. It’s machine-washable, but it should not go in the dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top security blanket for the money

Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Plush Security Blanket

What you need to know: This 100% polyester patterned blanket with a cuddly plush animal head comes with a bonus matching full-size blanket.

What you’ll love: It’s soft and fluffy with a cute face. It’s a great value since it includes a standard blanket and a small security blanket. There are over 20 color/animal designs options available. It’s machine washable, and many buyers have put it through the dryer with no problem.

What you should consider: Stray threads might appear around the seams over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pro Goleem Elephant Security Blanket

What you need to know: This highly textured gray blanket is 16 inches and features a cute elephant head.

What you’ll love: It has a soft yet bumpy texture and crinkly ears for additional sensory stimulation. It’s machine washable, and some buyers have put it through the dryer with no issue.

What you should consider: It’s not as durable as it could be, so it might not last as long as other security blankets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

