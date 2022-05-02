Which Estee Lauder mascara is best?

Mascara can accomplish a surprisingly wide range of effects, all of which boost your natural lashes in the way you need and want it most. There’s a daunting array of brands to choose from, but Estee Lauder is among the best midrange options, as they have a wide variety of effective mascaras for any occasion.

The best Estee Lauder mascara is the Estee Lauder Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara. One application can last for up to 15 hours.

What to know before you buy an Estee Lauder mascara

Effects

Estee Lauder mascaras have one or a mix of several effects, with the three most common being volumizing, lengthening and curling.

Volumizing mascara adds body to your lashes by coating them in a thick, dark formula.

mascara adds body to your lashes by coating them in a thick, dark formula. Lengthening mascara makes your eyelashes appear longer by using special formulae that stick to the ends of your lashes.

mascara makes your eyelashes appear longer by using special formulae that stick to the ends of your lashes. Curling mascaras use a formula that shrinks as it dries, forcing your lashes to constrict and curl upward.

Your eyelash type

There are three main eyelash aspects that match the three most common formulae: length, thickness and straightness. When using Estee Lauder mascara, your goal is to find a formula that fills in the blanks of your natural lashes. For example, if they’re sparse but long, you should use a volumizing formula.

Color

Estee Lauder mascara only comes in black. Black mascara is the most common among all brands thanks to its ability to pair with essentially anyone’s eyelashes. If you want other colors such as brown or blue, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

What to look for in a quality Estee Lauder mascara

Brush material

Estee Lauder mascara brushes typically use plastic or nylon.

Plastic brushes are best for adding definition. They’re also excellent at combatting clumping.

brushes are best for adding definition. They’re also excellent at combatting clumping. Nylon brushes are prone to clumping, but they also coat your lashes in the product more evenly.

Brush flexibility

Some Estee Lauder mascara brushes are flexible, while others are stiff. Flexible brushes are better for evenly coating your lashes, but they take practice to use effectively. If you’re new to applying makeup, stick to stiff brushes until you’re comfortable.

Waterproofing

Waterproofed Estee Lauder mascara is a bit of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you have a product that can and will resist water, sweat and other moisture to stay clean nearly all day. On the other, these formulae can dry out your lashes, especially if you apply them too frequently. They are also challenging to remove at the end of the day, requiring specialized makeup removers.

How much you can expect to spend on an Estee Lauder mascara

Estee Lauder mascara typically costs $15-$30. Most are around $15. Higher-cost products are usually larger tubes or bundles with other Estee Lauder makeup.

Estee Lauder mascara FAQ

Will using Estee Lauder mascara too often harm my eyelashes?

A. That depends on a few factors. Generally, mascara of any kind isn’t harmful to the health of your lashes. In fact, many Estee Lauder mascaras include conditioning ingredients that actually improve your lashes’ health. However, there are still two aspects that can harm your lashes: parabens and waterproofing. Parabens are unnecessary chemicals, so most mascaras don’t use them, but if you see them, you should consider a different mascara. Meanwhile, waterproofing can dry your lashes out, leading to possible breakage.

How do I remove waterproof mascara?

A. Removing waterproof mascara is as difficult as it sounds. Do it improperly, and you can remove some of your lashes with it. The best method is to use an eye makeup remover specialized in removing waterproof products. Just soak a cotton eye swap in the solution and hold it to your eye for roughly 30 seconds. Gently wipe your lashes at the end of that time with the pad, then gently wipe again with a clean pad before washing your face as normal.

What’s the best Estee Lauder mascara to buy?

Top Estee Lauder mascara

Estee Lauder Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara

What you need to know: This long-wear formula is perfect for all-day events.

What you’ll love: This formula is designed to lengthen your lashes and stay on for up to 15 hours of wear. It’s smudge-resistant and resistant to high temperatures, humidity and sweat. The brush uses microfiber bristles to separate and detangle lashes for a more even coating.

What you should consider: Some consumers didn’t like the brush, saying it was thin and prone to causing clumps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Sephora

Top Estee Lauder mascara for the money

Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

What you need to know: It’s excellent for giving your eyes that extra pop.

What you’ll love: The formula adds more of everything to your lashes — more length, more lift, more curves and more color. The brush is oversized and uses two types of bristles to coat the lashes better while combing them apart. It’s free of fragrances.

What you should consider: It isn’t waterproof and some customers had issues with smudges throughout the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Multi-Effects Mascara

What you need to know: It performs multiple mascara-related tasks.

What you’ll love: The formula is designed to add extra volume and increase the length of your lashes while adding a strong dash of deep black color. The brush is double-sided to help lift and separate your lashes to give them a wide look that opens up your eyes.

What you should consider: Some were unhappy with the brush, saying it’s clumsy and prone to clumping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.