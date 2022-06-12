Which Tom Ford perfumes are best?

Tom Ford is one of the leading luxury fashion brands in the world. It’s renowned for its high-quality suits and a wide range of perfumes. Made from the finest ingredients that deliver a long-lasting scent, Tom Ford perfumes are timeless and seductive. Tom Ford Soleil Neige is a top choice for its luxurious, refreshing and unique aroma.

What to know before you buy a Tom Ford perfume

Scent

With Tom Ford perfumes, you get a wide range in the type of scent, or “notes.” Every perfume has top, base and middle notes that combine to create a specific scent. Tom Ford perfumes are available in floral, fruity, woody and other types of notes. Their exotic perfumes typically have spicy notes, while masculine perfumes have a musk scent that comes from leather or wood notes. There are some perfumes by Tom Ford, such as Black Orchid, that can be used by both men and women.

Concentration

You can buy Tom Ford perfumes with different concentrations, which can change the intensity of the scent. Some Tom Ford perfumes are labeled as extreme or intense. Light body spray perfumes are less concentrated; they’re better worn on casual outings. High-concentration perfumes by Tom Ford such as Oud Wood are suited for formal events and dinners.

Size

Most Tom Ford perfumes are available in 1.7-ounce or 3.4-ounce bottles. Some high-concentration perfumes are available in 1-ounce bottles. You get a better price per ounce by buying larger sizes. You can expect to get around 1,000 sprays from a 3.4-ounce perfume bottle.

What to look for in a quality Tom Ford perfume

Longevity

The highest-concentration perfumes by Tom Ford can last all day when applied to pulse points of the body such as the wrist or neck. Eau de parfum versions offer less longevity, lasting about six hours after application. Eau de toilette and eau de cologne are less expensive perfumes by Tom Ford. They last significantly less time compared to premium perfumes, which means you might need more than one application if you want the scent to last the entire day. Your skin chemistry plays a major role in how long a perfume lasts.

Projection

Projection is how far the perfume pushes the scent into the air. Projection tends to be at its highest at the time of application and gradually dies down. High-quality perfumes usually have a stronger projection, unless they’re made to have a subtle scent for casual wear.

Bottle

The bottle is the first point of contact with the perfume. Although the bottle doesn’t influence the scent, it’s an important factor in the overall appeal of the perfume. The design and the color scheme of the bottle should match the tone of the perfume. Many customers are interested in the inspiration of the perfume and what it stands for, and the bottle can play a major role in this.

How much you can expect to spend on Tom Ford perfume

Tom Ford perfumes have a wide range of prices, starting from $95 for a 1.7-ounce bottle to around $1,000 for their premium perfumes.

Tom Ford perfume FAQ

What’s the best way to store my Tom Ford perfume?

A. Tom Ford perfumes are high-quality and should last a long time. You can maximize the life of the perfume by storing it in a cool and dry place. Avoid high humidity, as the moisture that seeps into the bottle can break down the perfume — the bathroom is not a good place to store perfume for this reason. Avoid storing it in direct sunlight.

Can perfume stain clothes?

A. Most types of perfumes can leave a residue or stain clothing. If you want to make sure there are no stains, it’s best to use perfume on your skin and wait for the perfume to dry before getting dressed. The fragrance from the perfume might also be more effective due to the natural heat generated by the body.

What’s the best Tom Ford perfume to buy?

Top Tom Ford perfume

Tom Ford Soleil Neige

What you need to know: This luxury perfume by Tom Ford is inspired by the shimmer of sun on snow, offering a unique and classic scent.

What you’ll love: It comes in a sleek and elegant ivory bottle, adding to its overall appeal. The perfume is best used in winter, with its fresh fruit scent with some musk and floral notes.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the longevity of this perfume is not great.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Tom Ford perfume for the money

Tom Ford Ombre Leather

What you need to know: This isn’t the most inexpensive perfume by Tom Ford, but its outstanding scent makes it the best perfume for the money.

What you’ll love: The woody and spicy scent have excellent intensity. The combination of leather and floral notes makes for a unique scent. It comes in an understated matte bottle.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like the overwhelming scent of patchouli in this perfume.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Tom Ford Velvet Orchid

What you need to know: This perfume offers a unisex scent with its warm floral scent and notes of vanilla, honey and orchid.

What you’ll love: It offers excellent longevity and an exotic balance between sweet and spicy scents. It comes in an attractive purple and gold bottle.

What you should consider: The scent can be a bit powdery and isn’t as luxurious as other Tom Ford perfumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

