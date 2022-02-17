Best Buxom lip liner

Be careful when sharpening pencil-style Buxom lip liners. Besides the chance of breaking them, you can also sharpen them to be too long for their cap to fit any longer.

Which Buxom lip liner is best?

Using a lip liner is an excellent method of adding just a few little touches to bring your whole lip look together. They can also be helpful in preventing your lipstick or other type of lip makeup from bleeding around the edges of your lips, or can be used to provide some contrast and make your lips pop.

One of the best Buxom lip liners is the Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner. This lip liner is available in 10 colors to fit any skin tone.

What to know before you buy a Buxom lip liner

Pencil vs felt tip

Buxom lip liners come in pencil or felt-tip styles.

Pencil: Pencil-tipped Buxom lip liners require more maintenance to take care of, but they also allow for a wider range of options. Using your makeup sharpener, you can change the size and shape of the tip of a pencil lip liner to match the kind of look you’re trying to achieve. They’re also available in a wider range of color choices.

Felt: Felt-tipped Buxom lip liners require no maintenance and can be easier to use for basic lip lining. Thicker lines will take longer to apply, however. Felt-tipped lip liners do have the benefit of being able to be used as a subtle color addition applied directly to your lips instead of only outlining them.

Plumping

Most of Buxom’s product lines include elements of lip plumping and their lip liners are no different. Lip plumpers use various techniques to cause a reaction in your lips that increases the flow of blood, leading to a fuller looking lip. Buxom’s lip liners cause the lowest amount of lip plumping, but they do still have a plumping effect.

What to look for in a quality Buxom lip liner

Finish

Lip liners can come in many finishes, though the two ends of the spectrum are most common.

Matte: Matte lip liners are on the subtle end of the spectrum. They provide a low profile, classic kind of look. They also dry faster and tend to last longer.

Cream: At the opposite end are cream lip liners. Most cream lip liners have elements of shine to them to help them stand out. They also frequently include ingredients to help moisturize your lips, but as a consequence, they can be easy to smudge.

Wear time

Buxom lip liners are designed to last as long as possible, even as long as all day with minimal to no touch-ups. Wear time can be negatively influenced depending on your activities.

How much you can expect to spend on a Buxom lip liner

Buxom lip liners typically cost roughly $20. Some color options may cost more or less, depending on demand and availability. Combo packs are also available for a discounted price.

Buxom lip liner FAQ

Do I need to use other lip makeups with a lip liner or can it be used on its own?

A. Not only can you use a lip liner on its own, doing so can create some of the most low effort looks with plenty of effect. When used on its own, lip liners typically have one of two styles. The first is to simply line your lips with a similar color lip liner to add a touch of definition to the lips. The second is to use a lip liner a few shades separated from your lip color and blend to create a multi-shaded lip color look.

Should a lip liner always match the color lip makeup they’re outlining?

A. Not at all, though if you do want to achieve a solid color look, you will need to make sure your lip liner and lip makeup match as closely as possible. Otherwise, using a lip liner that’s a touch darker than your chosen makeup will create a lovely contrast to help your lips pop.

What’s the best Buxom lip liner to buy?

Top Buxom lip liner

Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner

What you need to know: This Buxom lip liner has all manner of extra features other than simply being able to line your lips.

What you’ll love: This lip liner is available in 10 colors including various skin tone shades and red shades. A blending brush is attached to the other end of the lip liner so you don’t need extra tools to mix your makeup together.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with how much color was applied.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Ulta Beauty

Top Buxom lip liner for the money

Buxom POWER TRIP Plumping Liner and Lip Gloss Set

What you need to know: This Buxom lip liner and lip gloss set is an excellent way to save some cash and get a little extra product.

What you’ll love: This two-piece Buxom product set includes one lip liner and one lip gloss, both with the added benefit of plumping up your lips when applied. The cost of this set is $2 less than a standalone Buxom lip liner, meaning the lip gloss is effectively free.

What you should consider: The lip liner included in this set does not feature the same blending brush as the standalone Buxom lip liners, and there are no alternate color set options.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner

What you need to know: This older generation lip liner from Buxom is still just as effective with some preferring the pencil style over the felt tip.

What you’ll love: This Buxom pencil-style lip liner has double the amount of color options to choose from than the felt-tipped option. It includes a similar attached blending brush to the felt-tipped model, and the liner can cover the entirety of the lips if desired.

What you should consider: Some of the color options may be harder to find and may cost more than others. Some consumers were unhappy with the minimal amount of lip plumping that application causes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

