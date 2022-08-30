Baskets with lids keep things neat, organized and out of sight. When carefully chosen, they also complement your home’s decor.

Which storage basket with lid is best?

Professional organizers know storage baskets are a great way to reduce clutter. Baskets with lids keep everything out of sight but close at hand for when you need them. While many are strictly utilitarian, well-designed and well-crafted storage baskets with lids add warmth and character to any room.

Every room and every set of items that need to be stored is different, so think about what you want to store and where you want to store it before shopping. If you’re looking for a set of storage baskets for keeping smaller items organized, take a look at the Areyzin Set of Six Plastic Storage Baskets with Lids.

What to know before you buy a storage basket with lid

From large storage

ottomans to small clear food storage bins, boxes and containers, we have many ways to store things. A basket is a lightweight container made of interwoven material, usually strong, flexible grasses.

What do you want to store in your basket?

Choose the sizes best suited for the things you want to store.

Small baskets are the choice for storing a few small items such as socks, toiletries, sewing materials and trinkets. They are small and light enough to hold in one hand.

Medium baskets are good for magazines, books, end pillows and board games. The lid should open easily because you’ll use it often. This size needs two hands, but can be moved about with ease.

Large baskets are so big that you rarely move them. Larger sizes are good for bulky items such as blankets, towels and bed linens.

Materials

Wicker is lightweight and great for holding items that like to breathe, such as towels, linens and clothing.

Jute is a long, soft fiber that can be spun into coarse, strong threads and is often used to make rope.

Fabric storage baskets are the lightest and flimsiest of all and usually fold for easy shipping. They have very thin walls and are used to store things such as pillows, scarves and gloves.

Plastic baskets are often made to appear as if they were woven from natural fibers.

What to look for in a quality storage basket with lid

Lids

Mount type: Some lids are separate pieces while others are hinged on the back side. Look for hinged lids that are attached securely and separate lids that fit snugly.

Fit: Hinged lids should open and close easily. Separate lids should cover the entire top of the basket and be easy to remove.

Closure: Most baskets with hinged lids close with a simple loop and toggle. If you choose round baskets, make sure the handle at the top is easy to grasp and comfortable in your hand.

Handles

You may not plan to move your storage baskets around much, but handles are always welcome for the times you do. Make sure they are firmly attached to the storage basket or to the frame underneath it, if it has one. Handles should be strong enough to support your basket’s weight when it’s full.

Stackability

Square and rectangular storage baskets lend themselves to stacking only if they have metal frames inside or if the side panels are made of rigid material. Avoid flimsy and irregularly shaped baskets that won’t stack properly.

How much you can expect to spend on a storage basket with lid

Small- and medium-sized baskets with lids cost $5-$20 each and often come in sets of two, three and four. Large ones cost $20-$60 each.

Storage basket with lid FAQ

What is a basket weave?

A. It is the interlacing of horizontal and vertical strands to form a checkered or diamond pattern. The first basket weavers used reeds found along the river and wove them together to make strong but lightweight baskets they used to carry and store things.

Why would I want a lid?

A. You want to keep what’s inside close at hand, but you want it to stay out of sight until you need it. You may want to keep dust and dirt away from what’s inside. You might also want to stack your storage baskets on top of each other.

What’s the best storage basket with lid to buy?

Top storage basket with lid

Areyzin Set of Six Plastic Storage Baskets with Lids

What you need to know: These ventilated baskets with lids are perfect for organizing closets and home offices.

What you’ll love: Made of food-grade plastic, these baskets measure 10.6 by 7.5 by 5.1 inches. This size is great for organizing and storing small items in the kitchen and bath or as containers for arts and crafts projects for the kids.

What you should consider: The lids do not fit snugly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top storage basket with lid for the money

Denja Set of Two Round Jute Baskets with Lids

What you need to know: Made from natural jute rope, this pair of storage baskets is attractive enough to be displayed anywhere.

What you’ll love: Jute is a fiber spun into coarse, strong threads that are woven together to make rope. The baskets and lids are lightweight and sturdy, and the wide leather tab handle is easy to use and lies flat when not in use. The larger basket is 11 by 6.5 inches and the smaller one is 9.2 by 5 inches.

What you should consider: These soft-sided baskets have no interior frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yangqihome Set of Four Woven Natural Seagrass Storage Baskets with Lids

What you need to know: These handcrafted rectangular baskets are made in four sizes that are stackable and nest inside each other, too.

What you’ll love: The seagrass surfaces are mounted on iron frames that keep their shape and are sturdy enough to stack one on the other even when they are full. These baskets are 9, 10, 12 and 14 inches long and have proportionally sized tops hinged at the back.

What you should consider: Only store dry items in these baskets. Avoid moisture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

