Which fish shower curtain is best?

A fish shower curtain is the perfect item to finish off an ocean-themed bathroom or spice up an otherwise fairly plain bathroom. You want a shower curtain that fits the bill visually, but it should perform well too. Otherwise, you’ll end up with water pooling on the floor.

Quality shower curtains are durable and easy to clean, but you’ll need to consider factors like size and materials. The HipStyle Sardinia Cotton Printed Shower Curtain looks great, performs well and is machine-washable.

What to know before you buy a fish shower curtain

Materials

Shower curtains are available in natural and synthetic materials. Cotton, polyester and plastic are the most common options.

Cotton: Cotton shower curtains are usually made from a thick cotton known as cotton duck or canvas. It hangs nicely and looks great, but it isn’t naturally waterproof, so it’s best paired with a liner. It’s easy to wash but takes a while to dry.

Size

Most shower curtains measure 70 to 72 inches long, but you can find extra-long shower curtains that are 80 to 95 inches long and designed to be hung from the ceiling rather than at shower height. The right width depends on what the curtain is used for.

Bathtub shower curtains: A standard bathtub measures 60 inches long, so shower curtains designed to be used with a tub usually measure around 70 to 72 inches wide.

What to look for in a quality fish shower curtain

Design

You can find all kinds of fish designs on shower curtains from realistic illustrations to more abstract line drawings to printed photos. Check out what’s available to find a fish design that you love.

Machine-washable

Ideally, a shower curtain should be machine-washable to keep it clean and hygienic. Regular washing helps keep mold and mildew at bay.

Rustproof grommets

The metal grommets on the top of the shower curtain must be rustproof to prevent corrosion from wet bathroom conditions.

Hooks

Some curtains come with the hooks needed to attach them to the curtain rod. If no hooks are included, you can buy them separately.

How much you can expect to spend on a fish shower curtain

Most cost $15-$40, and plastic options are cheaper than cotton and polyester.

Fish shower curtain FAQ

Do shower curtains go inside or outside the tub?

A. The purpose of a shower curtain is to keep water from splashing outside of the tub while you shower, so it should sit inside your tube while you shower. That said, positioning it on the outside of the tub when not in use can help it to dry fully and avoid getting mildewed.

Are shower curtains hygienic?

A. Shower curtains can harbor a surprising amount of bacteria, as the warm, wet conditions they’re subjected to are perfect breeding grounds. This bacteria isn’t likely to pose a risk to health, except in severely immunocompromised individuals. However, you should still wash your shower curtain regularly to get rid of it. Mold and mildew are more of an issue. It’s best to replace a shower curtain if it grows mold or mildew that doesn’t come out in the wash.

How do you fit a shower curtain?

A. You can fit it to a shower curtain rail by using hooks that go through the grommets in the curtain and attach to the rail. Alternatively, you can thread the rail directly through the grommets if it isn’t permanently fixed in place. However, these grommets are usually fairly small, so it will only work with thin rails. If you don’t have a shower curtain rail, you’ll need to fit one before you can hang your curtain.

What’s the best fish shower curtain to buy?

Top fish shower curtain

HipStyle Sardinia Cotton Printed Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Made from heavy cotton canvas, this shower curtain is durable and stylish.

What you’ll love: The design is playful and contemporary. It’s machine-washable and suitable for tumble drying on low, so keeping it clean is simple. It is thick, drapes nicely and looks and feels like a quality piece.

What you should consider: It isn’t waterproof without a liner and needs more frequent washing than polyester curtains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fish shower curtain for the money

Abaysto Fish Shower Curtain

What you need to know: With gorgeous vintage style fish illustrations all over, this curtain works with a range of decorative styles, including classic and modern.

What you’ll love: You have a choice of four widths that range from 36 to 72 inches. It’s made from water-resistant polyester, which is machine-washable and fast drying.

What you should consider: It comes out of the packet heavily creased, so you’ll need to wash it before use to remove the wrinkles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Finli Blue Fish Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This shower curtain has an understated yet highly effective blue and white design.

What you’ll love: It’s made from polyester and is water-resistant, so it doesn’t need a liner and dries quickly. The grommets are rustproof, and plastic hooks are included to hang the curtain.

What you should consider: It’s only available in one size, though it’s a good fit for most baths.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

