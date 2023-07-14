Top reasons to add a chair in your bedroom

Bedroom chairs can act as accent pieces or a cozy reading spot. Some provide extra seating when guests arrive or a place to lay out your clothes the night before work. Bedroom chairs can also fill and liven up awkward, empty corners in the room. From vintage-style wingback chairs to bohemian hanging chairs, we narrowed down some of the most popular styles to suit a variety of bedroom spaces.

With a bedroom chair, context is crucial

It’s important to think about how you’ll use the chair and the purpose it will fulfill. If you’re simply looking for a stylish accent chair and don’t plan on sitting in it much, comfort and support are likely not the priority, while the opposite is true if you’ll use the chair for reading or relaxing. You may be looking for a plush armchair to sink into after a long day, or a practical chair that can be moved to the dining room when extra seating is needed. Figuring out your preferences can help you find the right chair and get the most use out of it.

Best bedroom chairs

Anthropologie Corbyn Accent Chair

This stunning accent chair has an attractive mid-century modern silhouette. The plush faux fur back cushion contains fiber fill, and the seat cushion is made from foam with hemp, linen and cotton upholstery. The hardwood frame is kiln-dried for enhanced durability.

Birch Lane Button Tufted Wingback Accent Chair

This tufted wingback chair has a distinctive modern-meets-traditional aesthetic. Its foam cushioning feels firm initially but softens up with use over time. Built with polyester fabric and a manufactured wood frame, this accent chair comes in beige, green, brown and gray.

Wade Logan Amelianna Upholstered Side Chair

This tufted accent chair comes in seven vibrant patterns, each featuring pretty flora and fauna imagery. It’s supported by metal legs, with foam padding and polyester upholstery wrapped around an engineered wood frame. The nature-inspired chair looks right at home with mid-century modern, bohemian or glam decor.

Steelside Aichele Vegan Leather Wingback Chair

This sophisticated tufted chair is a modern take on the traditional wingback design. The frame is crafted from engineered wood and steel, resting on four angled iron legs. Its foam cushioning and high back provide great support. The vegan leather chair comes in gray and two shades of brown.

Burrow Range Seat

This modern armless chair is perfect for a minimalist bedroom. The plush back cushion is overstuffed for maximum comfort, paired with a supportive foam seat cushion. The durable olefin fabric resists stains and scratches from animal claws. The frame is crafted from sustainably sourced hardwoods, available in light gray, dark gray, navy and green with three leg finish options. You can also add the matching ottoman.

Etta Avenue Cleo Contemporary Chair

This armchair’s polished gold legs and velvet upholstery give it a luxurious look that complements modern and glam interiors. It has comfortable foam cushioning and a frame made from solid and manufactured wood. The design comes in 17 colors.

East Urban Home Upholstered Accent Chair

This cutout accent chair makes a stylish statement in a modern or glam setting. It features soft velvet fabric, a sponge filling and a gold metal frame. You have your choice of beige, black, blue, dark green, gray, teal and pink to best suit your bedroom color scheme.

Sand and Stable Esme Upholstered Accent Chair

This gorgeous armchair has a beachy look with its wicker arms and will fit well with coastal and bohemian decor. It’s simple yet elegant, with a foam filling that’s comfortable and supportive. It features velvet upholstery with nine colors to choose from, supported by a rubberwood frame.

Andover Mills Hansell Upholstered Swivel Chair

This swivel armchair has a classic barrel shape for an extra cozy feel. It has supportive foam cushioning, polyester upholstery and an engineered wood base. This accent chair comes in an impressive 30 colors, so it should be easy to select your favorite.

Mercer41 Daulton Upholstered Side Chair

This accent chair is another excellent choice for a modern or glam bedroom. Its pleated details, gold legs and rich velvet upholstery are eye-catching. The chair is constructed with a solid and manufactured wood frame and supportive foam cushioning. It’s available in 13 colors.

Y- Stop Hammock Chair

This hammock chair will bring some fun bohemian vibes to your bedroom. The handwoven macrame tassels are a nice touch. This boho chic hanging chair has two plush cushions and a side pocket for storing your phone, tablet or a book. It’s made from a soft polyester-cotton fabric and comes in beige, dark gray, light gray and green.

