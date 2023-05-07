Electronics have become an essential part of most people’s lives. New graduates entering the “real world” for the first time are sure to need a few new gadgets. Top-notch tech items for recent graduates include those that enhance their safety, let them work from home and ensure they can keep in touch with their family from a distance.

Laptops

Laptops make a versatile gift, as they can accommodate various interests. They can be used for research, graphic design, office work and entertainment. Consider a lightweight but powerful model for portability and efficiency. Something with a small footprint and at least 8 GB of RAM will impress most graduates.

If you’re buying for someone entering the graphic design field, consider a laptop with a touchscreen, making it easier for them to use design applications.

Smartphones

If the person you’re shopping for is still using an older-model phone, consider buying them an upgrade. Phones make it easier for new graduates to stay in touch with their families, and many have advanced video-calling features, so you can see them while you communicate. Consider buying one with a high-quality camera so that they can share their adventures in high-definition.

Headphones

A set of high-quality headphones is sure to impress. These are excellent for those who love listening to music and can be used for online meetings or video calls with family. If you’re shopping for someone who plans to travel, consider a pair with top-notch noise-canceling capabilities, as they make long flights more enjoyable. Those with a transparency mode can keep them safe when listening to music in busy areas.

E-reader

If you’re shopping for an avid reader, consider gifting them an e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite. These devices let them store thousands of books without taking up extra shelf space. Many feature e-ink that simulates reading from a physical book. Some even have a waterproof design, meaning they’re less likely to get damaged if used in a pool or tub.

Fitness devices

Health-conscious graduates are sure to appreciate a fitness tracker. Smartwatches are another option for those seeking a fitness tracker, and many let them accept phone calls and send texts. These options can help monitor crucial health metrics and keep them on track with achieving their fitness goals.

Webcams and microphones

Webcams and microphones help your gift recipient set themself up for success in their new career. Many newer-model webcams provide high-quality video conferencing capabilities, while a noise-canceling microphone ensures they present themselves professionally. Some webcams feature automatic-adjustment features that automatically enhance the light settings.

External hard drives

A portable hard drive is an excellent choice for backing up crucial files. If they travel often, they may need extra room to store photos and videos. They may want to separate essential work files from their personal files if they work from home. In either case, consider buying an external hard drive with ample storage space and a rugged design.

Best tech gifts for college grads

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro

This features a high-end OLED screen perfect for watching movies and playing games. It has 16GB of RAM, so you’ll never have to worry about it slowing down when you have multiple tabs open. It’s available in space gray and silver.

Apple 2022 iPhone SE

This affordable iPhone has a 4.7-inch retina display for crisp visuals. It’s available with up to 256 GB of storage space and in three colors. The A15 bionic chip ensures quick operation, and the HD camera is known for high-quality shots.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

These compact earbuds have excellent active noise cancelation and feature a transparency mode that lets you hear the world around you while listening to music. They are comfortable and last around six hours when fully charged.

Kindle Paperwhite

The paper-like screen makes it feel like you’re reading a physical book. It has a thin profile and can last weeks on a single charge. It is available with up to 32 GB of storage and in four colors, including black, green and blue.

Fitbit Charge 5

This durable fitness tracker has a compact, water-resistant design. It tracks vital health metrics like heart rate, skin temperature and sleep quality. It has a bright, vibrant screen and can be controlled via your smartphone.

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch

This rugged smartwatch is perfect for those who love hiking or camping. It has a built-in GPS and barometric altimeter, letting you track your location in nearly any environment. The battery lasts around 14 days on a single charge. It’s compatible with various fitness apps.

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam

It offers HD performance and a budget price tag. You can buy it by itself or as a bundle with a Yeti microphone. It automatically refocuses as needed to ensure you aren’t blurry. It is easy to set up and has two built-in microphones.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

This rugged hard drive is water and dust-resistant and stands up to being dropped without damage. Its large storage capacity is excellent for those with numerous photos and videos. It automatically encrypts your data and features password protection.

Worth checking out

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has a large touchscreen and 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, you can charge it to 80% battery life in around an hour.

The Apple Airpods Max have a stylish design, durable construction and comfortable fit.

The Fitbit Versa 3 looks more like a smartwatch than a traditional fitness tracker. It has a large screen and charges quickly.

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is an affordable way to boost your audio quality for virtual meetings.

The LaCie Rugged USB External Hard Drive has an impressive 5 TB of storage space.

