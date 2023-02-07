Protect your phone and enjoy other benefits with these double-duty cases

Smartphones cost a pretty penny, so you want to protect your investment with a case that can keep your phone safe if it falls or drops. But some phone cases don’t just offer protection. These multipurpose cases have other built-in features that can make your life easier while protecting your phone at the same time.

If you’re looking for a top-notch multipurpose case, here are the best phone cases that do more than simply protect your phone.

Multipurpose phone case features

While a phone case’s primary purpose is to protect your phone, many models offer additional features to make them even more helpful.

Some of the most common features found in multipurpose phone cases include:

A built-in wallet or card storage

A built-in strap or lanyard

A built-in PopSocket or kickstand

Built-in Bluetooth speakers

MagSafe compatibility for wireless charging

Best multipurpose phone cases under $15

MZELQ iPhone 11 Case

Made of premium liquid silicone, this case offers full-body protection for your iPhone. It also has a card slot in the back to hold your credit cards, ID card or transportation card. It includes a screen protection film and comes in eight fun colors. Sold by Amazon

eMorevalue Phone Purse for Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, S20, Note 20 and more

Get excellent protection for your phone and have plenty of storage space with this phone wallet. It’s made of durable nylon and comes with a shoulder strap and wristband for multiple carrying options. It also features four zippered pockets for essentials like cash, credit cards, ID cards, keys and more. Sold by Amazon

VENINGO iPhone 11 Case

This sharp-looking phone case has a slim, lightweight design that still offers excellent protection for your phone. It also has a built-in adjustable wristband and kickstand to ensure a solid grip on your phone. The gold-tone trim makes the case look pricier than it is. Sold by Amazon

Best multipurpose phone cases for $15-$25

THMEIRA iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

This rugged phone case offers military-grade protection against falls and drops. It also has a soft silicone edge that provides excellent shock absorption and a premium screen protector to prevent scratches. Best of all, it has a hidden kickstand and a detachable card holder for your credit cards and ID. Sold by Amazon

MOCCA iPhone 12 Pro Phone Case

This ultra-light, thin case provides full-body protection for your iPhone. It has a soft microfiber lining to protect the back of your phone and raised edges to prevent direct rubbing on the camera and screen. It also has a built-in 360-degree rotatable ring holder you can use as a kickstand or to get a better grip on the phone. Sold by Amazon

Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Max Wallet Case

This lightweight but highly durable phone case features textured sides that give you a secure grip on your phone. It also has a built-in compartment large enough for cards and cash with a built-in spring to keep it all secure. The case comes in five colors and patterns. Sold by Amazon

Best multipurpose phone cases for $25-$40

LAMEEKU Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro

Made of 100% premium leather and durable plastic, this case looks great, but also offers significant protection. It has three card slots in the back with a button to secure the cash, cards or ID you place inside. It has a built-in 360-degree adjustable ring holder that works as a handle or kickstand. Sold by Amazon

HoldingIT Crossbody Phone Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro

This versatile phone case offers drop- and shock-protection, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally damaging your phone. It also comes with a detachable lanyard that allows you to wear the case as a crossbody bag or detach the cord and use it as a traditional phone case. It’s available in seven colors. Sold by Amazon

OtterBox SYMMETRY Series Clear Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12/13 Pro

This military-grade case provides top-notch protection and a clear design that lets you show off your iPhone. It also has long-lasting antimicrobial technology that protects the surface against bacteria. Best of all, the case is compatible with the Apple MagSafe charger for easy wireless charging. Sold by Amazon

Best multipurpose phone cases for $40+

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe

This iPhone case is made of perfectly clear polycarbonate, ensuring you can see through it easily. It also has a scratch-resistant coating designed to prevent yellowing over time. It has built-in magnets, so it’s MagSafe-compatible for wireless charging. Sold by Amazon

OtterBox OTTER + POP SYMMETRY SERIES Case for iPhone 13 Pro

This highly durable phone case provides superior protection against drops, falls and bumps. It also has a built-in PopSocket PopGrip in the back to make it easier to grip your phone and allow for hands-free viewing. It’s compatible with Qi wireless charging, too. Sold by Amazon

