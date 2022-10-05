What the new EU legislation on chargers means

Yesterday, the European Parliament moved legislation forward that would mandate that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union have a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024. Before this ruling becomes law, it must be approved by the European Council. If this happens, it would mean all of your mobile devices would use the same type of charger.

Why move to a common charger?

There are two main reasons why moving to a common charger has been deemed the best path to the future: less clutter/waste and universal use.

Less clutter/waste

When this law goes into effect, you’ll only need one type of cable to power all of your devices. This means you’ll no longer have to purchase a different cable for each device you own. It also means you won’t have to dedicate entire drawers to housing a dozen varieties of charging cables, many of which are rarely used. This will not only reduce the clutter in your home, it means fewer cables will wind up in the trash (because they can be reused for any new device you buy). It also means fewer resources will be required in the manufacturing of charging cables.

Universal use

Think of how frustrating life would be if every outlet in your home was a different shape and every electrical device had a different plug. Now, imagine buying a Canon camera, a Samsung smartphone and an iPad and being able to use the same charging cable for all three devices. This would simplify your life, and it would mean you only need to take one charging cable with you on vacation.

Why is USB-C a good solution?

A USB-C charging cable has a small connector that allows for a large power delivery, making it possible to charge power-hungry devices, such as tablets and laptops. It also doesn’t have a top or bottom, so it will fit and work no matter how you plug it in.

Bestselling chargers

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

If you’re a fan of Apple products, this 20W charger is for you. It offers fast charging for an iPhone, AirPods, iPad or Apple Watch but is best with the iPad Pro or iPad Air.

Anker USB-C Charger

This potent charger has 65W of power and three ports: two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It’s only the size of an AirPods Pro case but has enough power to charge a MacBook Pro.

Belkin Boost Charge USB-C 30W GaN Wall Charger

The Belkin is a compact charger that features next-gen Gallium Nitride technology. It can charge an iPhone up to 50% in only about 30 minutes or a Google Pixel up to 50% in about 37 minutes.

Dell USB-C 65W AC Adapter

Dell’s 65W adapter comes with a 3.3-foot USB-C power cable. The unit has a rubber strap for cable management and an LED on the DC connector for convenience.

MacBook Pro Charger

If you have a MacBook, this charger is a solid option. With 100W of power, it can charge most laptops in a little over 90 minutes. It has over-current, overheating, short-circuit protection and more.

DiHines USB-C 25W Charger

For people who like to stretch their dollar, this charging set comes with two 25W chargers and two 5-foot charging cables.

NXT Technologies 6-Foot Braided USB-C Cable

If all you need is a charging cable, it’s best to get a durable one. This 6-foot braided cable is tangle-resistant and snag-resistant. It was tested to withstand up to 2,000 bends and comes with a five-year limited warranty.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger

For people who don’t want to worry about cables, this wireless charger is a great option. It has a built-in cooling system and an LED charging light indicator for convenience.

