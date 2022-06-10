Which Logitech Bluetooth keyboard is best?

Not everybody has the luxury of working at a sturdy desk in a corporate office. Remote workers or those doing business from home often need to grab their laptop or tablet bag at a moment’s notice. Having then to type on an awkward tablet or the weird, tiny keys of a laptop can be frustrating.

The best solution is to get a Bluetooth keyboard that easily connects to your workhorse so that you don’t skip a beat. It’s often something that feels familiar and you aren’t bound to the limited selection of laptop keys. Logitech has a fantastic selection, but you can’t go wrong with the G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Mechanical Keyboard.

What to know before you buy a Logitech Bluetooth keyboard

Consider the use of the keyboard

Before starting your Logitech keyboard search, consider the primary use of the device. Sure, they all perform the same functions, but some are more geared toward typing and office work. Logitech’s primary focus is on gaming keyboards, so there’s a bigger selection of those.

Full keyboard vs. mini keyboard

Another consideration is the size of the keyboard. A smaller one is much easier to carry around, especially if it needs to fit into your laptop bag. But if you require something a bit more robust for gaming or serious office work, then a full Logitech keyboard with a numerical pad is the best option.

Requires a battery to work

Bluetooth keyboards require a battery for operation, including Logitech models. That can either be a rechargeable battery or store-bought AA batteries. The power source is determined by the usage, but most Logitech professional or gaming keyboards have built-in rechargeables. A good-quality keyboard charges quickly through a USB cable and should provide around eight or nine hours of power.

What to look for in a quality Logitech Bluetooth keyboard

Keys that are comfortable

It often comes down to personal choice, but a good-quality keyboard is comfortable to work on. Typically, Logitech develops two types of keys, even for Bluetooth keyboards.

Mechanical: Often used by computer gamers, mechanical keys use a rigid system when the keys are pressed. This creates a clicky sound, and you can customize the sensitivity or force needed for the press to register.

Often used by computer gamers, mechanical keys use a rigid system when the keys are pressed. This creates a clicky sound, and you can customize the sensitivity or force needed for the press to register. Membrane: Most common in traditional and older-model keyboards, membrane keys use a rubber dome to activate the desired keypress. They are quieter than mechanical keyboards but less sensitive. It is almost the same concept as the buttons on your TV’s remote control, while a mechanical keyboard is akin to a typewriter.

Switching between devices

If you have more than one device that supports a Bluetooth keyboard, it’s great if you can use it on all of them. But that requires you to manually disconnect and reconnect continually. A good-quality Logitech Bluetooth keyboard has a button that easily lets you switch between devices without going through the hassle of pairing and disconnecting.

Backlighting or RGB

While colorful RGB lighting effects aren’t for everyone, having some form of illumination can make your work a lot easier. Look for a Logitech keyboard with at least some backlit keys. While it takes a bit more battery power, the subtle lights behind each key make it better for working in low-light conditions.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech Bluetooth keyboard

The average price of a Bluetooth keyboard largely depends on its size, manufacturer and type of key mechanism. An entry-level keyboard with no bells or whistles costs $30-$40, while a wireless gaming keyboard sells for $200-$300.

Logitech Bluetooth keyboard FAQ

Is Bluetooth the same as wireless?

A. Bluetooth is a form of wireless technology, while “wireless” is often used as a catch-all word for anything that doesn’t have a cable. So to say something is wireless doesn’t necessarily mean it uses Bluetooth, but a Bluetooth device is definitely wireless.

Can you use a Logitech Bluetooth keyboard on a gaming console?

A. That depends on the gaming console. For example, the PlayStation 5 console supports Bluetooth mice and keyboards, but Microsoft’s Xbox One X doesn’t. In that case, you’ll need a Bluetooth adapter.

What’s the best Logitech Bluetooth keyboard to buy?

Top Logitech Bluetooth keyboard

Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Mechanical Keyboard

What you need to know: Designed for video gaming, it has a gunmetal grey steel housing that ensures robustness while using a Bluetooth dongle for Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless connection.

What you’ll love: The keyboard is compatible with Logitech’s LightSync, letting you change the RGB lighting effects of the keys. The keyboard comes with a choice of four mechanical key switches.

What you should consider: With a tenkeyless design, it doesn’t have a numerical pad like most other keyboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech Bluetooth keyboard for the money

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

What you need to know: Perfect for working on the road, this small keyboard easily slips into a laptop bag without taking up much space.

What you’ll love: The internal technology lets you connect the keyboard to multiple devices, and you can switch among them by pressing one button. The keys are soft and rounded, making for comfortable typing.

What you should consider: The keyboard doesn’t have a built-in rechargeable battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Illuminated Wireless Keyboard for Mac

What you need to know: For something a bit larger, this is a full-size keyboard with a numerical pad specifically designed for Apple’s Mac.

What you’ll love: The keyboard connects to a computer through Bluetooth or the included unifying USB receiver, making it more compatible than most. It has backlit keys that automatically adjust according to the ambient lighting, and can be used on multiple Mac computers.

What you should consider: It has a built-in battery that requires a USB-C cable for recharging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.