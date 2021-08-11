Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Murdaugh Investigation
Back 2 School
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
California’s Asian population soars, new census data shows
Tri-County school districts share plans for COVID-19 cases in schools
Video
Charleston County School District bus transportation updates
Video
Colorado voting officials feud over alleged security breach
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Download the weather app
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Tokyo 2020
Blitz On 2
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
A Moment of Science
Up 2 You
Traffic
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WCBD
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Drones & Accessories
Best quadcopter
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Join our daily newsletter!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Charleston hotel employees charged in 21-count federal indictment for wire fraud
City of Charleston reinstating COVID-19 restrictions as children head back to class
Video
Tri-County school districts share plans for COVID-19 cases in schools
Video
Breeze Airways bringing back $39 fares in Charleston as part of “endless summer” sale
Video
Charleston PD: Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hanover Street last month
Mt. Pleasant PD conducting safety checkpoints over the weekend
DHEC Director issues statement after SC surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP