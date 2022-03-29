What is the best Asus gaming computer?

Gaming computers are different from what you’ve probably grown accustomed to seeing at your office or home. Although all can carry out many of the same tasks, gaming computers have components designed to run high-powered games smoothly.

Asus is one of the most popular computer brands, with several high-end gaming computers in its product lineup, but which of their models is the best for hardcore gamers?

What to look for in a high-end Asus gaming computer

Central processing unit

Like the engine of a car, the CPU is the heart and soul of a computer, allowing it to function. Many PC games require high-powered processors so they can run smoothly. Regular computers can run many PC games, but you’ll find them unresponsive and virtually unplayable.

There are many processor brands, but your best bet is to go with Intel or AMD, the most well-known and reliable.

Graphics card

A high-end graphics card isn’t a priority for regular computers, as they’re usually integrated into the CPU, but it is for gaming computers. They typically have a dedicated graphics card that lets them run graphics-intensive PC games and relay visuals in high definition without any lag.

Display

Regular office computers don’t have displays capable of rendering images in full high definition. Almost all PC games are designed with state-of-the-art graphics and visuals meant to be displayed in a 1080p resolution at the very minimum. Many games are meant to be rendered in 4K high definition, so it’s an important consideration if you want a gaming laptop since you can always buy an external monitor with better resolution for a desktop.

Random-access memory

RAM is necessary so a computer can run several applications at once without a decrease in performance. Standard computers come with 8 gigabytes of RAM, but high-powered games might require 16, 32 or 64.

Cooling

Gaming computers have more advanced cooling systems than regular computers and feature several fans. They’re necessary because the graphics card produces a relatively significant amount of heat when running high-powered applications or games. Without multiple fans, a computer can overheat and malfunction, which is why gaming on regular computers is inadvisable.

Battery life

You might prefer the portability of a gaming laptop over a desktop, but battery life is an important consideration. Naturally, with a desktop, you won’t have to worry about it, but with a laptop, you’re going to want it to last at least a few hours if you’re away from a power outlet and want to get in a gaming session.

Gaming laptops usually last up to 6 hours on a full charge, a stark contrast to regular laptops that can last 10 to 15 hours if you perform light computing tasks such as web-browsing.

Price

Gaming computers are generally more expensive than regular computers, but the price of a specific model depends on its processor, graphics card and RAM. Computers with faster processors, sophisticated graphics cards and high RAM are perfect for gaming and other high-powered computing tasks, but they’re also expensive.

If you’re considering a laptop, the display type, size and resolution will affect its price. Laptops with larger screens that relay ultra-high-definition images are the most expensive.

Best Asus gaming computers

Top Asus gaming laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop

With a stunning 15.6-inch display and a high-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, this laptop is a top choice for gamers. It has a blazing fast 144-hertz refresh rate, an advanced-engineered cooling system and several ports for diverse connectivity. Sold by Amazon

Asus TUF Dash 15 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop

This laptop has a fast i7 Intel Core processor, 8GB of RAM and a dazzling full HD display. It’s praised for its durability as it’s made with military-grade materials, but it’s also lightweight, as it’s just 0.8 millimeters thick and weighs just 4.4 pounds. Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Strix G17 Gaming Laptop

It’s similar to the G15, but has a larger display, measuring 17.3 inches. It offers the same speed and graphics, but specs are customizable if you’re looking for something more high-powered. Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 Gaming Laptop

This laptop is ideal for gaming and other tasks as it has a crisp 15.6-inch QHD screen, 32GB of RAM, 1 terabyte of storage and a reliable AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. It delivers elite performance and power for gaming but still has excellent battery life, making it one of the best laptops if you’re often on the go. Sold by Amazon

Top Asus gaming desktops

Asus ROG Strix G15CE Gaming Desktop Computer

This upgraded gaming desktop features a sophisticated Dual GeForce RTX 3070 OC graphics card and 32GB of RAM so you can run games and other high-powered applications simultaneously without slowing down. Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Premium Gaming Desktop Computer

This gaming computer isn’t as fancy as some other models, but it’ll get the job done and then some. It boasts a fast AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor, 16GB RAM, a high-quality Nvidia GeForce graphics card and a virtual surround-sound front pane. Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Strix G15CX Gaming Desktop Computer

This computer has 16GB of RAM for efficient multitasking, and an i7 Intel Core processor lets it be fast and smooth while running gaming applications. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card is top-tier, and there are numerous ports, so you’ll have plenty of connectivity options. Sold by Amazon

