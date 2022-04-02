Which accessories for your Android tablet are best?

An Android tablet, whether it is from Samsung, Acer, or Lenovo, is a great device for work, entertainment and travel. If you’re looking to make your tablet even more useful, consider purchasing some helpful accessories. Popular options are tablet stands, protective covers and wireless keyboards.

SkyClip+ Tablet Holder for Air Travel

Ever been on an airplane and didn’t know where or how to stand your tablet? This tablet holder from SkyClip+ is the perfect solution. It can be used as a stand on the tray tablet, or it can be hooked onto the closed tray table. This creates more space to move around, and the table doesn’t need to be closed when someone wants to come past.

DETUOSI Tablet keyboard and case

Every tablet owner needs a good case or cover to protect their tablet. But it’s even better if the cover comes with a wireless keyboard to make typing easier. This bundle from DETUOSI includes a lid for the tablet to clip into and a wireless Bluetooth keyboard. It is available in a range of colors and fits all tablets between 9.6-inches and 10.5-inches.

Arteck HB030B Backlit Keyboard

Typing on a tablet’s touch screen can be inefficient and tiresome. This portable keyboard made for tablets will solve that problem. The Bluetooth keyboard can be paired to any tablet, has two brightness levels, and has an auto-sleep function to save on battery power. It is recharged through a USB cable (which is included).

LapGear Heritage microbead tablet stand and pillow

This handy travel product is a three-in-one marvel. A tablet fits into the small front pocket to make viewing content easier. On the side, there is another pocket where you can keep your mobile phone. The best feature of this tablet stand is that it also functions as a pillow. The durable fabric is stuffed with microbeads to provide a comfortable sleep.

digiroot Universal Stylus

This universal stylus from digiroot is one of the most responsive styluses on the market. It doesn’t need a battery, so you don’t have to worry about recharging. At the tip of the pen is a transparent disc, so you can accurately see where you are pointing. Compatible with all Android tablets, it has a rubber grip for better handling, an aluminum body, a micro-knit hybrid fiber tip at the top and a protective cap.

Lamicall Gooseneck tablet holder

Some tablet stands only allow for limited mobility, but this gooseneck tablet holder from Lamicall can be put in any position. The tablet holder consists of two clamps that tightly hold the tablet in place. It is spring-loaded and adjustable to the size of the tablet. For mounting, the tablet holder clamps onto the edge of a surface like a table, and a screw gently strengthens the bond between the clamps.

Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbud

If you’re bringing your tablet to watch movies while traveling, you’ll also need some quality headphones. Panasonic’s ErgoFit connects to your device through the standard 3.5mm jack so there is no need to worry about battery power or Bluetooth interference. It comes with three sets of earpads ranging from small to large. It also has an in-line microphone in case you need to make calls.

Logitech M535 Bluetooth Mouse

A wireless mouse removes the need to tap on the screen to select something and allows you to work more efficiently. This Bluetooth mouse from Logitech is compatible not only with Android tablets, but also any device that uses a Bluetooth connection. The mouse is small enough to slip into your tablet case or bag and has a battery life of around 10 months. It is designed to be used by left-handed and right-handed users and is covered in rubber grips to make for easier handling. Along with a tilt scroll wheel, there are navigation buttons on the side of the mouse.

