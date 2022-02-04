Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Murdaugh Investigation
Coronavirus
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
Williamsburg County News
South Carolina News
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Crime News
BestReviews
Entertainment News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
2 found shot to death during welfare check at Greenwood Co. home
Video
Upstate woman originally from Ukraine concerned about father as tensions rise with Russia
Video
Sheriff: SC deputies wound man after shotgun carjacking attempt
US backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Download the weather app
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Beijing 2022
Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Black History Month
News 2 Podcasts
Pets on 2
2 Your Health
Traffic
Everyday Heroes
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Jobs at WCBD
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
TV & Video
You still have time to upgrade your home theater before the Super Bowl. Here’s how
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Join our daily newsletter!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Owner of longtime North Charleston restaurant says even established businesses are struggling to stay open
Video
North Charleston’s mayor issues letter to CCSD over its “treatment of students”
Citadel alum, activists react to Citadel grad’s racially offensive social media post
Video
Goose Creek Police investigating after two people found dead in apartment
Video
Dorchester district two changing quarantine protocols for students, giving staff pandemic bonus pay
Video
Officials have reported 18 earthquakes in central SC since late December
Suspect in custody after schools placed on lockdown for nearby shooting
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up