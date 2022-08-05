Which smart TVS are best?

It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard — but which one is right for you?

There are several premium features to look out for, but it’s best to consider which ones are worth it to you so you get a TV that suits your budget and needs.

What should I consider before buying a smart TV?

Size

Big screen smart TVs are fantastic, but they only work well if you have ample space to put one. TVs in the 50-inch to 65-inch range are ideal for large rooms such as living rooms and basements. 40-inch to 50-inch TVs are more diverse and go great in most rooms, but if you’re working with a smaller area such as a kitchen or a bedroom, it’s best to get something under 40 inches.

Screen panel type

The most common screen type is a light-emitting diode display, but two enhanced versions are more prevalent nowadays. Quantum LEDs display vibrant colors and are cheaper than organic LEDs, but they don’t reproduce deep blacks, making some dark scenes in movies and TV shows lack visibility. OLED TVs aren’t as standard as QLED TVs, but they’re considered superior, more expensive and offer the best picture quality.

What can I do with a smart TV?

Smart TVs can give you access to thousands of streaming apps where you can stream music and watch the latest TV shows and movies in high-definition. TVs with ultra-high-definition resolution can stream 4K content and accurately display content from 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray players.

Top smart TV features

High-dynamic range

TVs equipped with HDR technology display more vivid and detailed images. They also help balance out the contrast and reproduce truer blacks, so you’ll be able to notice the difference when watching exceptionally dark or bright scenes in a TV show or movie.

Multi-functional remote

The remote should have plenty of dedicated buttons for quick access to the most popular apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Spotify. Some smart TVs also have an integrated voice assistant, such as Google Assistant or Alexa, and have a button on the remote you can use to access them. You can use a voice assistant to play music, launch apps and even control other smart devices.

Refresh rate

The standard refresh rate on most TVs is 60 hertz, but if you plan on using your new TV for gaming or watching sports, it’s best to get one with a 120-hertz or higher refresh rate. A higher refresh rate significantly reduces blur and makes for a smooth image, which is beneficial for watching fast-paced content.

The best smart TVs

Best smart TVs under $500

TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV

Get access to thousands of streaming apps with this TV, all in stunning HD picture quality. The interface is smooth, and the built-in Chromecast lets you cast photos and videos straight from your smartphone or tablet.

Insignia 39-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

If you’re working with a budget, this TV offers excellent value and is adequately sized for most bedrooms. The built-in Fire TV provides access to thousands of streaming apps, and Alexa is integrated into the remote.

LG NanoCell 80 Series 55-Inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV

This TV has a dimming function for reproducing deep blacks and a quad-core 4K processor that delivers bright visuals. An automatic low-latency mode makes it suitable for gaming, and you can access voice assistants from the remote.

Vizio 43-Inch D-Series Full HD Smart TV

You can add some entertainment to a bedroom or the basement with this affordable 43-inch TV. It has a V-Gaming engine for enhanced gaming, full-array LED backlights and an IQ picture processor for reproducing a smooth picture.

Toshiba 32-Inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV

This TV is ideal for smaller rooms and kitchens and has an easy-to-use interface and a smooth Fire TV operating system. Alexa is built right into the remote, and DTS Virtual:X technology provides an immersive listening experience.

Best smart TVs for $500-$100

Sony X80J 55-Inch Smart Google TV

Google fans will love this smart TV thanks to the integrated Chromecast and Google Assistant. It has Dolby Vision, a high dynamic range processor for crisp visuals and the 4K X-Reality Pro database upscales content to ultra-high-definition resolution.

Samsung 60-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series

This sleek QLED TV offers smooth motion for a clear, vivid picture and millions of vibrant colors. It has dual-LED warm and cool backlights for contrast, a Quantum Processor 4K Lite feature for upscaling resolution and built-in Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

If you’re looking for a high-resolution TV loaded with Amazon smart functions, look no further than this large, 65-inch TV. You can control it hands-free with Alexa and an HDMI eARC port for audio equipment.

Best smart TVs for $1,000-$1,600

Samsung 50-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Spruce up your home with this TV featuring a sophisticated art portrait mode. The visuals are dazzling, and the frame is customizable with your preference for bezel and color. Plus, it comes with a slim-fit wall mount.

LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV

Some TVs have difficulty displaying accurate contrast, making some scenes appear lackluster, but you won’t have that problem with this model. Each pixel is illuminated independently, and the processor calibrates settings based on the environment for the best picture possible.

