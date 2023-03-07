Accessories are arguably the most important part of any outfit. For instance, by swapping out a tote bag for a sparkly handbag and adding gold earrings, you can transition a mundane work dress into an evening dress in mere seconds. Some may not even consider an outfit complete without a carefully selected belt.

With the first month of 2023 behind us, we’re already getting a peek at the new trending fashion accessories, thanks to influencers, celebrities and runway shows. From Marc Jacobs tote bags to chunky jewelry, here are the fashion accessories we love for 2023.

In this article: Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Bag, Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips and Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Chunky Hoops.

Types of fashion accessories

Fashion accessories have the magical power to elevate an outfit and bring out the potential in a basic pair of jeans that was there all along. When accessorizing an outfit, here are the main pieces to consider:

Bags

Jewelry

Hair accessories

Hats

Belts

Eyewear

Shoes

Seasonal

How to accessorize an outfit

Consider the occasion

While the magic of accessories can work to your advantage, they can also do the opposite if you don’t accessorize your outfit based on the occasion. For example, your favorite pair of jeans can absolutely be dressed up for a night on the town by adding strappy heels and a statement clutch. But with a beanie and loafers, those same pair of jeans are better suited for a breakfast date. So before accessorizing, be sure to consider the occasion.

Choose a statement piece

Whether you’re a professional stylist or dabbling in the art of accessorizing, don’t be afraid to keep it simple. Instead of bold shoes, a large tote bag and a sherpa bucket hat, start with one statement piece. Remember, accessories are magical, and the right pieces will speak for themselves.

Create a balance

Once you know the look you’re going for and pick out a statement piece, try to create a balance with additional accessories. For example, if you already have a bedazzled hair clip or chunky earrings, balance it out with a thin necklace chain. Also, don’t feel like you need to color-coordinate all your accessories.

Best accessories for 2023

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Bag

From Tik Tok videos to vacations to must-have accessories, Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag is taking over the internet for good reasons. The timeless style can take anyone from day to night, and this large size has ample space to carry everything needed for a day of work.

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

The trending Marc Jobs tote bag is available in many shapes and colors. At several inches smaller than the large size, this medium tote bag is comfortable to carry around all day and has a zip closure to protect belongings. It’s also available in several colors.

Fancy Forest The Tote Bag

Those looking for an affordable dupe to the fan-favorite designer tote bag will love this alternative option. Not only is it available in over 10 colors, but it also comes with a coordinating shoulder strap. Plus, the thick material won’t deform when standing up.

Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips

As one of the most popular hair accessories of the season, claw clips are here to stay. With a soft matte rubber coating, it’s effortless to style unruly curls or sleek locks that won’t fall out. They’re also designed to style hair without adding breakage or snagging fragile ends.

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

While beanies are generally a seasonal accessory, this Carhartt style has proved over and over again that it’s a trend acceptable any time of the year. Choose from over 15 colors that coordinate with any outfit or add a pop of color. The stretchable rib-knit fabric is also comfortable to wear all day or night.

Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Chunky Hoop Earrings

Gold hoops never really go out of style, and this pair of chunky hoops are the must-have jewelry accessory of the year. They’re hypoallergenic, lead-free and nickel-free, making them ideal for all skin types. Style it with a dress for work or a pair of jeans for dinner.

BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses

From leopard to green to beige, these beloved sunglasses are available in over 20 frame and lens color combinations to suit any style. The retro frame design is lightweight to not press on the nose but thick enough to not break. They also offer UV400 eye protection to filter and block glares.

Earnda Women’s Leather Belt

Don’t get caught without a few belts in your closet. With a double O-ring buckle design, this belt is classic and suitable for all occasions, from work to a casual day out. It’s made of high-quality faux leather and comes in sizes X-small to X-large to fit waists from 23 inches to 41 inches.

Trendsmax Rectangle Initial Letter Pendant Charm

Choose to buy the pendant only and match with your favorite chain or get it with a coordinating necklace. It’s gold-plated with a shiny mirror finish that’s designed to last. Plus, the environmentally-friendly copper is nickel-free and suitable for sensitive skin.

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Since it’s fashionable and functional, this mini belt bag is a must-have accessory for 2023. Thanks to over 40 color options, you can style it with any outfit. As a bonus, the durable nylon fabric is water- and tear-resistant.

Kitsch Velvet Hair Scrunchies

Scrunchies aren’t just a way to put up your hair; they’re also a fashion accessory. This soft style won’t snag hair or create damage like other hair ties, and they come in a variety of cute colors.

Baggu Duck Bag Canvas Tote

Both flowers and big bags are trending in 2023, making this tote a must-have accessory. It’s made of eco-friendly recycled cotton canvas and is machine-washable for convenient cleaning.

