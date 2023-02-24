Which beanies are best for winter?

When you venture out into cold winter weather, you know how important it is to be bundled up well to face the chill. But even if you have a top-notch winter coat and gloves, you shouldn’t skip out on a hat to trap your body heat.

Beanies are the hat of choice for winter because their snug design doesn’t allow the wind and cold to seep beneath the fabric. Most are long enough to cover your ears, too, so you don’t have to worry about them getting cold either.

Are you looking for a top-rated winter hat to keep you warm this year? Here are some of the best beanies you can find, no matter what your budget is or what style you prefer.

Best beanies under $15

QUEENFUR Slouchy Knit Beanie

This stylish cable knit winter hat is made of soft, thick acrylic that can keep you warm even in the coldest weather. It features a faux fur pompom at the top and a slouchy design that easily covers your ears. You can choose from more than 50 colors, too.

FURTALK Fleece-Lined Beanie

The outside of this beanie is made of acrylic, but it’s lined with superfine fleece to provide durable, breathable insulation. It has a cable knit pattern that pairs well with nearly any winter coat or jacket. Its stretchy design also allows it to fit all head sizes.

Tough Headwear Women’s Beanie Winter Hat

With its premium acrylic yarn, this beanie offers top-notch warmth without a scratchy, itchy feeling for the skin. It has a slouched fit that gives it a cool, relaxed look and can slide down to cover the ears. You can choose from over 20 colors, too.

Best beanies for $15-$25

Columbia Whirlibird Cuffed Beanie

This modern-looking beanie is made of a super-soft, cashmere-like acrylic yarn that provides superior warmth on the coldest days. It has a rolled cuff and the classic Columbia mountain logo for a sleek look. The durable stitching also means the hat will last for years.

CALIA Women’s Cable Knit Faux Fur Pom Beanie

This stylish pom beanie can still keep you warm and cozy in cold weather. It’s made of super soft acrylic yarn that won’t irritate even sensitive skin. The ribbed cuff helps keep it securely in place even in strong wind.

Adidas Originals Tall Utility Cuff Beanie

This sporty beanie is ideal for outdoor exercise and sports in cold weather. It features a foldover cuff with the classic Adidas logo in the center. It’s available in more than eight colors, too, including bright orange.

Under Armour Men’s Tactical Stealth Beanie 2.0

This ribbed acrylic beanie is comfortable enough to wear all day. It provides excellent warmth, but the material is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, so it’s ideal for winter workouts. It also features an embroidered Under Armour logo in the center of the cuff.

Carhartt Adult Acrylic Watch Hat

Made of stretchable knit fabric, this beanie is super comfortable and warm in cold weather. It also features a ribbed design that gives it a slim, flattering fit. It’s available in 35 colors, too, including basic neutrals like black and gray, as well as bright shades like orange and red.

Pendleton Beanie

This classic cuffed beanie is ideal for keeping warm in mild winter weather. It’s made of soft acrylic that stretches easily and provides effective insulation, making it comfortable enough to wear all day. It’s made in the United States, too.

Best beanies for $25 and up

The North Face Jim Beanie

This wool-blend beanie has a classic fit that’s not too tight but still offers excellent warmth. It has a polyester lining to provide additional insulation that’s ideal for hiking and other outdoor activities. The yarn features a heathered knit and is even machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Patagonia Fisherman’s Rolled Beanie

This soft, comfortable beanie is perfect as an everyday winter hat. It’s made of eco-friendly yarn that won’t irritate the skin and can keep you warm even in the chilliest weather. The rib-knit cuff effectively traps heat and provides a secure fit for any outdoor activity.

The North Face Cozy Chunky Beanie

Made of thick, woven material, this chunky knit beanie is extremely soft but still insulating enough for cold weather. It’s highly durable and stretches easily for a comfortable fit. It’s made of recycled content to offset its environmental impact, too. Wash it by hand only. It’s available in a variety of stylish colors, like Cameo Pink, Folk Blue and Wild Ginger.

Heat Holders Men’s Beanie

If you need a hat for extreme cold weather, this beanie is an excellent choice. It features a special Heatweaver insulation lining that helps trap heat against your body. The exterior is made of a durable polyester/acrylic blend that also helps insulate for greater warmth. It’s offered in one-size-fits-most fit and comes in black and gray.

Black Diamond Men’s Olympus Beanie

This beanie is made of mostly acrylic and offers a snug, secure fit. You can choose from five colors, too, some with and without a pompom. It is one-size-fits-all.

