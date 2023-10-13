BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Five Below is practically giving these ‘cozy season’ favorites away

Depending on where you live, cozy season really arrived this week. The Midwest, where I’m based, saw temperatures take a nice, steep autumn drop this week, from late summer highs of low-80s to mid-60s during the day and decidedly chilly lows of mid-40s overnight. That means the time to snuggle up with blankets, slippers and other cozy items is here, and Five Below is delivering with plenty of “cozy season” items at incredible prices.

You’ll need to get a move on because these items won’t last long. The masses are chilly, and these products are affordable, which means Five Below can barely keep these items in stock. Move fast if you want to score these favorites before the cold temperatures really arrive.

Warm up with cold weather essentials from Five Below

Ladies Faux Fur Fuzzy Slippers

A good pair of slippers is a winter staple, and this pair is made of extra cozy faux fur to keep your feet warm and toasty for the entire chilly weather season. They come in multiple sizes, so you can find the perfect fit. At just $5, you won’t find a more affordable way to warm up your feet this year.

Sanrio Printed Plush Throw Blanket

This Hello Kitty printed throw blanket is perfect for cozying up on the couch with your favorite characters. It’s luxuriously soft to the touch; it’s made of a velvety fleece material. And at 40 by 50 inches, it’s big enough to stay cozy under all winter long.

Luxe Collection Sherpa Blanket

This oversized sherpa throw blanket brings extra cozy vibes to any space. Made from snugly warm sherpa fabric, it’s perfect for wrapping up on a cold day. But you can also take it on the go. It comes with carrying straps so you can take it to picnics, sporting events or anywhere else you need to stay warm this fall and winter.

Macaron Pillow

Add some color and cuteness to your space with these adorable macaron pillows. Available in three pastel colors, they’ll sweeten up your couch or bed with their dessert-inspired design. At 16 inches in diameter, each pillow is perfectly huggable.

Granny Square Crochet Pillow

The coastal grandmother aesthetic is still very in, and this granny square crochet pillow is a cozy addition to your home. Available in two colors, it brings grandma chic to any space.

Plush Wedge Pillow With Built-in Pocket

This ultra-plush faux fur pillow is perfect for getting cozy. It even has a convenient built-in pocket for storing your phone, a book, the remote or anything else you don’t want getting lost in the couch cushions (again).

Animal Slippers Foot Pillow

Not only is this foot pillow adorable, but its built-in slippers will keep your feet nice and warm while they rest in comfort. What’s better after a long day than kicking your feet up on a pillow and slipping them into comfy bunny slippers while you’re at it?

Handwoven Mohair Wool Throw Blanket

This stylish mohair wool throw brings some southwestern style to your home. Its fringed edges give it a little extra softness and flair, while its soft, handwoven fabric makes it a cozy addition to your couch or bed. Available in two colors.

