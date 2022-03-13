Which carpal tunnel brace for sleeping is best?

Sleeping presents its own set of challenges when dealing with the pain caused by carpal tunnel syndrome. A carpal tunnel brace for sleeping can take pressure off the wrists by placing them in a neutral position. While the list of benefits for using a carpal tunnel brace while sleeping are long, the process of finding the right brace can be daunting. Our top choice for a palmer splint with soft fabric is the ACE Night Wrist Sleep Support, although there are a variety of other braces to consider since designs vary by manufacturer.

What to know before you buy a carpal tunnel brace for sleeping

Benefits

When the wrist is in the bent position, pressure is placed on the nerves that run through the carpal bones, causing or making symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome worse. Wearing a brace immobilizes the wrist, placing it in a neutral position that removes the pressure from the nerves that are causing pain. Wearing a carpal tunnel brace while sleeping can provide lasting relief from nerve pain as long as it is supportive enough to keep the wrist from flexing into a curled position. When using a wrist brace, along with complementary treatments, carpal tunnel syndrome can be effectively managed.

Safety considerations

If carpal tunnel syndrome is suspected, it is important to seek treatment from a medical professional rather than attempting to manage the symptoms on your own. When addressed early the outcomes for carpal tunnel syndrome are very good. However, when carpal tunnel syndrome goes on untreated for an extended period of time, it is much harder to treat. Wearing a carpal tunnel brace while sleeping is a great place to start for pain management. Pay attention to how the body is feeling and how it adjusts to the brace over time. Typically a sleeping brace will provide relief from carpal tunnel pain within the first two weeks of consistent use. If symptoms do not improve, or worsen within that time frame, seek further evaluation from a medical professional. It is possible that symptoms may not be related to carpal tunnel syndrome or that bracing alone is not a strong enough treatment.

Ways to care for the wrist and decrease carpal tunnel pain

Picture the way the hand looks while carrying a glass of water when thinking about the wrist in the neutral position. To take pressure off the wrist, a carpal tunnel brace for sleeping should place the wrist in the neutral position and be snug, but not too tight. In addition to using a brace, there are a number of other ways to care for the wrists to manage carpal tunnel syndrome pain. For instance, avoid cold temperatures, because they can make carpal tunnel pain and stiffness worse. If the cold can not be avoided then hands can be kept warm with a heating pad. Stretching is another useful technique to take pressure off of the wrists. Take stretching breaks often when repeating the same motions over and over with the wrists. It is also advisable to lighten up the grip when using tools and decrease pressure when typing on a keyboard. Making a concerted effort to reduce tension with a more relaxed grip, or while engaging in reprieve motions, can go a long way in decreasing nerve pressure.

What to look for in a quality carpal tunnel brace for sleeping

Material

The ideal material for a carpal tunnel sleeping brace is soft and breathable fabric from a neoprene material. Since sleeping braces are constructed from a variety of materials, it is a good idea to try out a few options to see which works best. As long as the material is supportive enough to keep the wrist in the neutral position and the brace is comfortable enough to wear all night, it will be effective.

Design

Look for a brace that covers both the hand and forearm but avoid a full-arm brace or gloves. Unless a medical professional recommends something specific, a glove will not offer enough support to keep the wrist in the neutral position and a whole arm brace will be too restrictive. An ergonomic forearm brace will allow the hand and elbow free movement while immobilizing the wrist. To immobilize the wrist, a carpal tunnel brace should be designed with a solid piece of plastic or metal that runs along the palmar surface of the wrist and hand. This piece should be supportive enough to resist wrist flexion without slipping out of the brace and uncomfortably digging into the arm.

Fit

Depending upon the manufacturer, sleeping braces are sold in multiple sizes that can be adjusted into the most comfortable fit. Pay attention to whether the brace is designed for the left or right hand or if it can be used on both sides.

How much you can expect to spend on a carpal tunnel brace for sleeping

A carpal tunnel brace for sleeping can cost $7-$35, depending on the brand and construction materials.

Carpal tunnel brace for sleeping FAQ

Should a brace only be worn on the wrist that hurts?

A. If both wrists are painful then it is okay to wear braces on both hands while sleeping. However, it is not necessary to brace a wrist if that side of the body is not experiencing carpal tunnel pain.

How long can a carpal tunnel brace for sleeping be worn?

A. A proper fitting carpal tunnel brace can be worn to sleep as long as it is effective. Consult a doctor for other treatment options if a carpal tunnel sleeping brace does not provide relief after about 10-14 days or use.

What’s the best carpal tunnel brace for sleeping to buy?

Top carpal tunnel brace for sleeping

ACE Night Wrist Sleep Support

What you need to know: A one-size-fits-most palmar splint, it stabilizes wrists at night and relieves symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome.

What you’ll love: Crafted from soft fabric, it is designed to rest hands in the correct position while sleeping.

What you should consider: There is a strict return policy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top carpal tunnel brace for sleeping for the money

Night Wrist Sleep Support Brace by Comfy Brace

What you need to know: An ergonomic sleeping brace that is adjustable, it offers supportive wrist compression.

What you’ll love: A hand-washable brace constructed from breathable fabric, it has comfortable straps.

What you should consider: Over time, the hook-and-loop closure causes fabric pilling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Night Sleep Support Wrist Brace by Action Tribex

What you need to know: This sleeping splint is ergonomic, keeping the wrist in a neutral resting position with durable materials and breathable fabric.

What you’ll love: It is a unisex design for small to plus-size bodies that also comes with a three-year warranty.

What you should consider: The metal positioning plate can be uncomfortable when it loosens

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

