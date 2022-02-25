Which konjac jelly is best?

For people working hard to reach or maintain a healthy body weight, many suffer from the Achilles heel of sweet treats and snacks. When that afternoon energy low hits, it’s easy to reach for a sugary snack that provides a fleeting sugar rush and a rapid crash. If you are looking for a snack that tastes like dessert, provides a gentle source of energy and keeps you full until your next meal, konjac jelly may be good for you.

Tastelli Konjac Jelly has a great taste and texture that people unfamiliar with konjac jelly love. It’s a good option if you’re trying this type of snack for the first time.

What to know before you buy a konjac jelly

Beauty product aficionados have already discovered the benefits of using konjac sponges externally for glowing skin, but there are a few things to know before taking konjac jelly internally.

How much konjac

Konjac is a type of root vegetable that resembles a white yam. The soluble fiber in this vegetable is called glucomannan. Glucomannan absorbs water in the digestive system and helps you to feel full and satisfied after a meal. When selecting the best konjac jelly, you’ll need to make sure that it contains plenty of konjac for the most benefit.

Texture

The texture of konjac jelly can be off-putting to some who are not used to it. It is generally a little thicker and more rubbery than gelatin desserts, but there are variations in texture between brands. Some may be more liquid, while others really require chewing. If you prefer to feel like you’re eating when you have a snack, the thicker texture may work best for you.

For those who prefer a drink, look for konjac jelly labeled “sippable.”

What to look for in a quality konjac jelly

Added beneficial ingredients

Some konjac jelly has added ingredients for even more benefits. These beneficial ingredients include things like collagen for healthy skin and vitamin C for immune-boosting benefits.

Great taste

The best konjac jelly is available in great-tasting fruit flavors. Look for basic flavors like apple and grape or more tropical and exotic tastes (i.e., lychee and mango).

Perfect texture

Whether you like it more as a drink or something to chew, look for konjac jelly that has a consistent texture. There should be no grittiness or lumps in either texture.

Vegan

If you are sticking to a plant-based diet, check the ingredient list. There are yogurt-flavored konjac jellies that contain milk. Make sure the snack you choose is clearly labeled vegan or plant-based.

Sugar- and gluten-free

To keep calories low, your konjac jelly will usually use erythritol and sucralose as sweeteners. Erythritol is a sugar alcohol that provides about 6% of the sweetness of regular sugar, and sucralose is an artificial sweetener. If you are avoiding artificial sweeteners, choose konjac jelly with erythritol instead.

Regardless of how it’s sweetened, most konjac jelly is gluten-free. Check the label to ensure it was safely processed if you are avoiding gluten.

How much you can expect to spend on a konjac jelly

Konjac jelly comes in single-serve pouches. Expect to spend between $1.50-$3 per pouch.

Konjac jelly FAQ

What’s the best way to eat konjac jelly?

A. Konjac jelly has a texture that may be different from what you’re used to. To get the best texture and flavor, make sure the konjac jelly is thoroughly chilled before eating. Squeeze the pouch vigorously to loosen and mix the jelly. This creates a smoother texture regardless of the thickness of the jelly itself.

Konjac jelly can be enjoyed as a part of your workout recovery or as a snack or dessert.

What are the potential benefits of konjac jelly?

A. Konjac jelly is a soluble fiber with a host of potential benefits that include:

Are there people who should avoid konjac jelly?

A. Yes. People who have trouble swallowing should avoid konjac jelly. This includes children who should have this as a snack only with supervision.

Because konjac jelly lowers blood sugar, people with diabetes or those who are on medication to lower their blood sugar should talk with their doctor before having this as a snack or supplement.

Some people do report side effects with excessive amounts of konjac jelly. These can include:

Diarrhea

Constipation

Gas and bloating

Cramping and belly pain

These symptoms are usually transient and stop after the jelly makes its way through the system.

Konjac jelly absorbs water in the digestive tract but can also absorb water in the throat as you eat. Take care to chew thoroughly and drink plenty of water.

What are the best konjac jellies to buy?

Top konjac jelly

Tastelli Konjac Jelly

What you need to know: The texture of this konjac jelly is less rubbery than other jellies, with more fruit flavor.

What you’ll love: This contains added vitamin C and collagen. It’s available in three flavors.It has 10 calories per pouch and zero sugar. Each pouch contains enough to feel like you’ve had a satisfying treat.

What you should consider: Only three flavors can get a little boring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top konjac jelly for money

Rawel Delicious Konjac Jelly

What you need to know: This box of 10 konjac jelly pouches is an affordable way to give it a try.

What you’ll love: It’s sugar-free and low-calorie. Reviewers report a powerfully fruity taste and just enough sweetness to satisfy cravings.

What you should consider: Keep it at room temperature and refrigerate it after opening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Everydaze Essential C’s Konjac Jelly

What you need to know: This simple konjac jelly snack comes in a variety of flavors to suit anyone’s taste.

What you’ll love: Each pouch has 10 calories and zero sugar. It also has collagen and vitamin C for skin and immune system health. It’s vegan, gluten-free and has 39 grams of konjac per serving.

What you should consider: Some people felt the sucralose had an artificial aftertaste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.