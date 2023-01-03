Which omega-3 supplement is best?

Omega-3 fatty acids are well-known for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, improving cognitive health, lowering inflammation in the body and several other health benefits. Unfortunately, the modern diet is often deficient in them, which means we need to rely on omega-3 supplements to get the required daily intake.

A high-quality omega-3 supplement, such as The Veggie Doctor Omega 3 Better Than Fish Oil Supplement, offers excellent purity, potent dosage and easy digestion and is sourced sustainably.

What to know before you buy an omega-3 supplement?

Dosage

A high-quality omega-3 supplement should contain eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids (EPA and DHA). These two types of omega-3 are known to be the most useful types of omega-3 fatty acids. There is no official recommendation for dosage as various nutritional experts and health organizations recommend different amounts. A dosage of 250-500 milligrams is the minimum amount recommended by most experts. Most omega-3 supplements offer 500 to 2,000 milligrams of omega-3 per serving.

If you need to take omega-3 for a medical condition or deficiency, follow your health care professional’s advice for the dosage. Also, if your diet contains natural sources of omega-3 such as salmon, cod-liver oil or anchovies, you might need a lower dosage.

Purity

The purity of omega-3 is an important factor in the supplement’s quality. Consuming supplements with impurities can reduce their effectiveness or lead to a serious health issue. Contaminants such as mercury are common in supplements sourced from fish.

The supplement’s freshness is also important. If it has gone rancid, it might harm you if you consume it.

Source

Omega-3 can come from either fish or algae. Although some people assume that omega fatty acids from fish are always better, this isn’t necessarily the case. In fact, algae-based supplements are less likely to contain heavy metals and other contaminants.

Testing

A reliable way to ensure the supplement you choose offers pure ingredients is to buy one tested by an independent laboratory. Most reputable brands of omega-3 offer product testing from the National Science Foundation or the United States Pharmacopeia. Buying an omega-3 supplement from a reputable brand that is a member of the Global Organization for EPA and DHA is a good way to ensure you are getting a high-quality product.

What to look for in a quality omega-3 supplement?

Easy digestion

A common issue with any fish-oil supplements is that they can be difficult to digest, resulting in heartburn or fish burbs. To reduce such symptoms, consider getting a supplement with a coating that helps minimize stomach discomfort.

Sustainably sourced

To ensure you are consuming sustainably sourced omega-3, look for products certified by the Environmental Defense Fund, Friend of the Sea, or the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). The MSC-certified products can easily be recognized by the blue label on the product. Testing by such reliable organizations ensures the supplement is produced by a fishery that complies with all relevant regulations to minimize environmental impact.

Sea-harvested

When choosing an omega-3 supplement, you can get a farm-sourced or sea-harvested product. Most nutritional experts consider sea-harvested fish as healthier. Sea-harvested omega-3 supplements might be more expensive than farm-sourced products.

How much you can expect to spend on an omega-3 supplement

The price can vary depending on the quality and brand of the product. You can expect to pay between 20 and 50 cents per serving for a good-quality omega-3 supplement.

Omega-3 supplement FAQ

Can you take an omega-3 supplement on an empty stomach?

A. Yes, but nutritional experts recommend taking them with fatty food for maximum absorption. Taking omega-3 with a meal can also help minimize stomach discomfort, burps and fish aftertaste.

How long do omega-3 supplements last once opened?

A. Generally, they last at least 2 years after the production date, depending on the type of pill and storage conditions. To maximize the shelf life of an opened supplement, store it at room temperature away from direct sunlight. Don’t consume it after the expiration date stamped on the bottle.

What’s the best omega-3 supplement to buy?

Top omega-3 supplement

The Veggie Doctor Omega 3 Better Than Fish Oil Supplements

What you need to know: Made from algae, rather than fish oil, it won’t give you fishy burps.

What you’ll love: Not only does it contain DHA and EPA, but it also includes DPA, which may inhibit inflammation better than EPA. Because it isn’t made from fish, it’s less likely to contain contaminants, such as mercury.

What you should consider: There’s a slight lemon flavor that some users don’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top omega-3 supplement for the money

Now Omega-3 Supplement

What you need to know: This 1,000-milligram product comes from one of the leading brands in the industry.

What you’ll love: This high-quality product is quality-assurance certified, which includes testing for product potency, stability and formulation.

What you should consider: These soft gels can have a strong fishy smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s Bounty Omega-3

What you need to know: This omega-3 supplement comes from Nature’s Bounty, which is well known for using pure and high-quality ingredients.

What you’ll love: The soft gels are coated to minimize fish burps and aftertaste. This product is also gluten-free and does not contain genetically modified organisms.

What you should consider: The price per serving is higher than other competitive products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

