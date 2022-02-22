Best oversized wall art

Many modern homes feature high ceilings and large walls. A quality piece of oversized art can liven up a room and make a statement on those otherwise blank expanses.

Which oversized wall art is best?

If you’re looking to make a statement with your interior decor, then you can’t go wrong with a quality piece of oversized wall art. Every room needs a focal point. So, if you’ve got the space, a large photograph, painting, print or sculptural piece can serve as a great centerpiece. Whichever you choose ultimately comes down to your taste, your interior decorating scheme and the layout of your home.

Our top choice is Giant Art Sea Huge Contemporary Abstract Giclee Canvas Print for its versatility, but there are many more options for every type of home.

What to know before you buy oversized wall art

What makes wall art oversized?

The standard piece of wall art often doesn’t exceed 2 feet by 3 feet. Oversized work, however, can vastly stretch these proportions. A 3-by-4 canvas will instantly draw the eye, but an oversized piece — dimensions ranging from 5 to 8 feet — will command even more attention.

Where should I put oversized art?

Because oversized art is so massive, you’ll be limited in the places you can display it. Large walls are the go-to choice, and they are plentiful in buildings with high ceilings, such as loft apartments. Verticality is king here, and portrait scales will shine in living rooms, vestibules and open hallways with high ceilings.

In more traditional homes where ceilings tend to be lower, you’ll need to be a little more clever with your oversized art. Taller artwork could potentially cover a wall from floor to ceiling, which can look awkward. Take advantage of your horizontal dimensions by placing extra-wide art behind a sofa, above a headboard or near a dining room table.

How do I safely hang oversized art?

The bigger you go, the heavier your art is going to get, especially if it is framed or on a canvas. You should always hang your art using the studs in your wall because drywall plaster is just not strong enough. Studs can hold up to 100 pounds. If you have concrete or brick walls, you’ll need to use anchors to distribute the weight.

What to look for in quality oversized wall art

Print quality

Increasing the scale of an image can instantly strain its resolution, resulting in a blurry and dull picture. Make sure that the oversized art you buy has not only been printed in high resolution with vibrant latex inks but archival inks as well. Also called giclée, this process will ensure that the piece is fade-resistant and will last for years.

Material

In addition to print quality, material quality is a must. If you’re looking for canvas wall art, make sure it’s premium cotton canvas stretched taut over a solid pine frame. Unless you’re purchasing an original work, your art will be printed directly onto the canvas with the same methods as a print. If it’s authentic paint, however, confirm that it’s been sealed with a varnish or clear-coat medium.

Art pieces on paper, such as graphic prints, posters and photographs, should be printed on heavy paper. Standard poster paper is generally pressed to 130-200 GSM. The higher the number, the thicker the paper. A heavy, high-quality print will be around or northwards of 200 GSM.

Lastly, if you’re purchasing oversized sculptural or 3D wall art, materials can get a little trickier. For example, plastic might be cheap in one application but could be the main medium in another piece. Use your best judgment, and always opt for the real thing (wood, stone, brass and iron) if possible.

Style

A poorly styled oversized piece of wall art is loud. There’s a difference between an arresting focal point and an obnoxious attention seeker. Properly styling your wall art means finding harmony with your interior decoration scheme.

Expressionistic and abstract paintings look great in austere, modern decors, such as midcentury modern and minimalist. Color-rich or dynamic black-and-white photography looks fantastic in industrial interiors.

On the other hand, patterns, motifs or impressionistic works can create a wonderful color balance when paired with the more eclectic color palettes of boho, contemporary cheer and rustic homes. In the case of the latter, patinated graphics, sculptural Americana and landscapes work well too.

How much you can expect to spend on oversized wall art

Oversized wall art can get expensive because you’re paying per square inch for quality materials. Expect budget options to cost between $100-$300, whereas originals can fetch well over $500.

Oversized wall art FAQ

How do I move or store oversized art?

A. You’ll want to make sure you wrap stretched canvas in plastic, and protect the corners with cardboard or foam. If you don’t have a storage unit or truck large enough to transport the canvas, you can always remove it from the bar, roll it and disassemble the wooden frame. For posters, place acid-free paper on either side, roll and store in a poster tube.

What kind of frame should I choose for my painting or photo?

A. Black frames are standard and go with just about everything, and they work best in modernist and minimalist settings. Gold-plated frames add a touch of luxury to a modern home, and ornamental gold frames are great for classical, boho and rustic decor. Natural wood frames are perfect for mid-century modern homes.

What’s the best oversized wall art to buy?

Top oversized wall art

Giant Art Sea Huge Contemporary Abstract Giclee Canvas Print

What you need to know: This gargantuan, aqueous painting is an abstract piece that will stand out in a variety of decor styles.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three sizes: 54 inches by 54 inches, 72 inches by 72 inches and 84 inches by 84 inches. The print is a giclée, so it’s UV-resistant and archival. The canvas is packaged modularly, and it comes with an easy-to-use stretcher bar and mounting hardware.

What you should consider: You will have to assemble and mount this piece yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top oversized wall art for the money

Large Metal Mountain Wall Art

What you need to know: Decorate your modern home with this minimalist mountainscape made out of metal.

What you’ll love: Made of sheet metal that is 2 millimeters thick, this sculptural wall art is the perfect accent for a living room or hallway. It’s powder-coated in heat-treated paint and available in gold, black, white and gray. It comes with two hangers on the back for easy installation.

What you should consider: While this piece is nearly 5 feet wide, the height is only about 2 feet, so it may not seem oversized when compared to other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Large Abstract Framed Wall Art Hand-Painted

What you need to know: This pastel-colored landscape is 5 feet tall and 4 feet wide, and it is perfect for an empty vertical space in your home.

What you’ll love: You can get it framed and ready to hang for an additional cost. This piece is painted, not printed, for that truly authentic and textured look.

What you should consider: You will have to stretch this art yourself if you don’t opt for the pre-stretched option.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

