If there’s one home decor mainstay that truly goes with everything, every color, aesthetic and style, it’s a mirror. For generations, mirrors have been used to brighten rooms by bouncing light around, making them appear bigger than they actually are. And if you’ve ever looked at a space in your home and thought it could use a little … something, why not a mirror?

Now is the time to shop for a mirror to complement your decor because Walmart is having a secret online mirror sale that features tons of absolutely gorgeous picks with prices to match (some as low as $21). But, act quickly to take your pick of these beauties because we have no idea how long this sale will last.

Mirrors for every room of your home at deep discounts

Beautypeak 64-by-21-inch Full-Length Mirror

A full-length mirror is a staple piece for every home, and this one covers all the bases you need. It’s large enough to see your whole outfit look from every angle. You can mount it with the included hardware, lean it against a wall or use the attached stand. Plus, it’s shatterproof, and the simple black frame goes with any room.

Beautypeak Full-Length Door Mirror

A door mirror is a great option for those who need a full-length mirror but have limited space. This one includes hanging hooks so you can mount it in minutes by slinging it over the top of your door. For a more polished look, you can use the included hardware to install it with screws.

Beautypeak 24-by-36-inch Bathroom Mirror

This arched vanity mirror would make a great addition to your bathroom but would look just as at home placed over a mantel, in your entryway or even in a bedroom. Its curved shape is extremely on-trend, while its thin, black frame ensures it will blend seamlessly into any decor style.

Ciicii Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror with Touch Screen

This little mirror is actually an entire vanity station in a foldable, portable package, with built-in lighting, magnifying side mirrors and a tray on the base for holding makeup and jewelry. The three color lighting modes ensure you always have the perfect light to perfect your look, and when you’re finished getting glam, you can pack everything away. The base detaches so the whole mirror can be packed flat for easy travel.

Patton Wall Decor 23-by-30-inch Ornate Scallop Oval Mirror

For something a little out of the ordinary, this mirror is an instant statement piece. Its scalloped edges and hanging chain blend vintage and modern styles for a unique look that’s functional and artistic.

Cooljeen Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror

Lights, camera, action! This vanity mirror evokes old Hollywood glam with its vintage style, but it features plenty of modern details, like LED lights, a USB charging port and a smart touch control panel.

Beautypeak 64-by-21-inch Arched Full-Length Mirror

If this mirror looks familiar, it’s because you’ve seen it (or one just like it) on every influencer’s social media. This is “the” mirror for daily ‘fit checks, with its trendy arched design and gold frame. Plus, you can mount it with the included hardware, lean it against a wall or stand it up with the included stand.

Beautypeak 24-inch Round Wall Mirror

Round mirrors are having a serious moment in interior design, and this one is extremely on trend (and extremely on sale). It comes in multiple sizes to fit wherever you need a mirror, with a simple black edge that will blend into any room.

