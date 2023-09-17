How to prepare your home for the fall

When autumn arrives, there’s a small window of opportunity for home improvement projects before cold temperatures and snow arrive.

Fall lawn care, weatherizing windows and other tasks will keep your home’s interior and exterior protected over the winter. Many fall home improvement ideas are easy and affordable with the right equipment. Take a look at these suggestions and the products that can help you get the job done fast and right.

Yard Butler Multi Spike Lawn Aerator and Orbit Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand

What to do in the yard

There are several things you can do in your yard during the fall to prepare for the winter and in anticipation of the spring thaw.

If you own a swimming pool, it’s time to properly close it. There are kits available with all the chemicals you need to protect your pool over the winter and have it ready for another fun summer of swimming.

Aerating your lawn in the fall allows air, water and nutrients to circulate in the soil. Aerators come in walk-behind models or as larger attachments for lawn mowers and tractors.

You should also consider a winter fertilizer for your lawn, especially if you live in a cold climate. Winter lawn fertilizers give dormant grass protection it needs from the cold and dark winter days to recover in spring with a green fullness.

What to do on the outside of your house

Before it gets too cold to work outside, take care of some necessary home improvement steps in your yard and with your home exterior.

Power washing your home removes the mildew and grime that builds up over the warm, wet months of summer. Portable pressure washers have the power to get the job done quickly.

Take a careful look around your doors and windows for any holes or gaps that may need to be sealed before cold temperatures arrive. Caulking sealant is easy to apply and will keep your heat inside the home.

Before the snow falls, clearing your gutters of fall leaves and debris will keep ice jams (which can damage your roof) from forming in your eaves. There are innovative tools that help you remove leaves without having to climb up on your roof.

If you have perennials in your landscaping, lay fresh mulch around them to insulate against harsh winter elements. It’s an inexpensive way to make sure they bloom again in the spring with vigor.

What to do inside your house

If you want to improve your home’s heating efficiency and save money in the process, install a smart thermostat that can be remotely controlled and identifies your living patterns to maximize when the furnace is on and off.

A summer of regular foot traffic can leave your carpets in need of a deep cleaning. There are numerous vacuum cleaners that can make your carpets look and smell fresh.

The fireplace is a great way to stay warm during the winter, but before you begin a new season of use, a chimney log removes any creosote buildup in the chute. This gives you the assurance that you can safely use your fireplace all winter long.

Best fall home improvement products

In The Swim Pool Winterizing and Closing Chemical Kit

This pool winterizing kit protects swimming pools up to 35,000 gallons. It includes a winterizer, stain remover, chlorine-free sanitizer and a floater to keep the chemicals consistent.

Yard Butler Multi Spike Lawn Aerator

This manual lawn aerator features durable steel with a rust-resistant coating. The cushioned grip makes it comfortable to work with, and a foot bar gives you extra leverage, effectively minimizing back strain.

Scotts Turf Builder WinterGuard

This Scotts fertilizer can be used on any type of lawn. It repairs grass from summer heat and builds deep roots for enduring the winter. It has a special formula for delivering nutrients that will make it stronger in the spring.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer

The 1,800-watt motor on this Sun Joe pressure washer generates 2,030 pounds per square inch. The electric pressure washer comes with a 20-foot hose and reel and a 40-ounce detergent tank. It has an automatic shut-off feature when the trigger is disengaged.

Gorilla Waterproof Caulk and Seal

This powerful caulk formula works in just 30 minutes. It is completely waterproof and works both outdoors and indoors. It’s guaranteed not to crack or shrink. It’s available in white or clear.

Orbit Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand

Extending from 40 to 70 inches, this wand has a rotating nozzle that reaches the tightest spaces. The head has four positions, and the grip is padded to prevent slipping and protect against the cold.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

The Energy Star-certified Amazon smart thermostat reduces energy waste. It is compatible with most HVAC systems and can be controlled by Amazon Alexa or the smartphone app.

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

The advanced technology precisely mixes the cleaning solution and has a one-step removable nozzle. Simply push forward to clean and pull back for HeatForce drying. The Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner includes a pet tool and an 8-foot hose.

Pine Mountain Creosote Buster Chimney Cleaning Fire Log

This fire log has a special formula that turns the powder into gas that breaks down creosote in the chimney chute. One log prepares the chimney for up to 40 fires during the winter season.

