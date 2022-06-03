Which bar cart with wine rack is best?

If you enjoy hosting, a multifunction bar cart that features a built-in wine rack can save you time, space and energy. It eliminates the need to leave the room or patio to retrieve more wine and lets you keep different types of wine on hand to accommodate all your guests.

For an attractive, high-quality option, the Winsome Trading Jimmy Cart has everything you’ll need to set up a mobile bar, plus plenty of storage space to match it.

What to know before you buy a bar cart with wine rack

Mobility

A bar cart is convenient because of its size and mobility. It doesn’t take up too much space, and it rolls on four wheels. It can easily be left in the corner of a room for everyday use or moved into a larger gathering space for social gatherings. Want to take the party outside? A bar cart can be rolled out onto the patio, so no one has to go back inside to make drinks.

Style

While plenty of bar carts lean into their vintage origins, there are also bar carts that provide fun modern twists. The most popular bar cart styles include:

Mid-century modern : This style highlights popular elements from the 1940s to the 1950s, including clean lines, subdued tones and the blending of manmade and natural components.

: This style highlights popular elements from the 1940s to the 1950s, including clean lines, subdued tones and the blending of manmade and natural components. Industrial : Metal is the primary feature of this look, especially bold, strong, and rugged metals.

: Metal is the primary feature of this look, especially bold, strong, and rugged metals. Art deco : This style is a timeless throwback, emphasizing geometric shapes and vintage-inspired accents such as marble or gold tones.

: This style is a timeless throwback, emphasizing geometric shapes and vintage-inspired accents such as marble or gold tones. Rustic: Farmhouse elements come into play with this style. There can be metal accents, but the focus is on natural wood tones.

Glass rack

Most bar carts feature a glass rack for storing stemmed wine glasses. These glasses are hung upside-down to keep them in place and prevent them from knocking together and breaking. Not all glasses fit in all glass racks, so if you have non-standard glassware, you might want to check user reviews before purchasing a specific cart.

What to look for in a quality bar cart with wine rack

Ample shelving

The most versatile bar carts with a built-in wine rack have at least three or four to accommodate bottles, glasses, bottle openers, garnishes and a surface on which to pour. The whole point of a bar cart is to keep all beverage needs confined to one area. If you have a bar cart but find yourself constantly going back into the kitchen to grab things, your bar cart might not be big enough.

Wheel locks

It’s important that the wheels on your bar cart can easily be locked in place to keep it from sliding around while you’re trying to pour out drinks. Locking wheels also ensure that if the cart is bumped or pushed by accident, it doesn’t result in a mess of broken glass and wasted wine.

Horizontal bottle rack

It’s best if a wine rack stores bottles horizontally. Laying a bottle of wine on its side helps keep the cork moist. A dried-out cork can crumble and make a bottle difficult to open. Bottles with twist-caps don’t have to be stored horizontally, but there’s no disadvantage in doing so.

How much you can expect to spend on a bar cart with wine rack

A bar cart with a wine rack costs $50-$400. The average cost for a well-built and functional cart is usually between $100-$200.

Bar cart with wine rack FAQ

How big is a bar cart with wine rack?

A. The height is usually 19-30 inches, and the depth is around 15-20 inches. The width can vary but usually lands between 15-30 inches.

Is the cart weatherproof?

A. Outdoor bar carts are designed to withstand the elements. Indoor bar carts can handle some outdoor time but should not be left there as it can lead to rust, breakage or water damage.

What’s the best bar cart with wine rack to buy?

Top bar cart with wine rack

Winsome Trading Jimmy Cart

What you need to know: This three-tier rolling wood bar cart is the color of espresso with metal hardware. It’s 35 inches tall, 15 inches deep and 36 inches wide.

What you’ll love: It’s attractive and spacious. The horizontal wine rack can hold six bottles and four stemmed wine glasses. The shelves feature metal railings to keep items from falling off. It has a drawer and a cabinet for additional storage. The wheels lock, and there is a towel rack.

What you should consider: It can be brought outside for entertaining but is not weatherproof for full-time outdoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top bar cart with wine rack for the money

Haotian Rustic Bar Serving Cart

What you need to know: This three-tier rolling bar cart is constructed from modified density fiberboard (MDF) and steel. It’s 35.4 inches tall, 15.7 inches deep and 31.1 inches wide.

What you’ll love: It blends vintage and industrial elements for an attractive look. It has four horizontal slots for bottle storage and a rack to hang six wine glasses. Two of the shelves have edges to prevent items from falling. The wheels have brakes.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

O&K Furniture Industrial Bar Cart On Wheels

What you need to know: This U-shaped rolling bar cart has three sections and is constructed from MDF with a black metal frame. It’s 32.7 inches tall, 16.1 inches deep and 29.3 inches wide.

What you’ll love: It has an eye-catching design. The horizontal wine rack can hold 15 bottles, and the rack above it can hold 18 stemmed glasses. Two of the four wheels lock. It’s easy to assemble.

What you should consider: The shelves don’t have a railing to prevent items from being knocked off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.