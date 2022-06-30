In a strict ketogenic diet, 70% to 80% of one’s calories come from fat, followed by minimal protein and almost no carbs.

What are the best keto snacks on Amazon?

If you’re following a keto diet, it can be hard to find healthy snacks that are low-carb and offer enough healthy fats and protein to keep you satiated. But whether you’re looking for a sweet treat after dinner or a crunchy, savory snack to pair with lunch, there are great keto-friendly snacks you can order right from Amazon.

Best refrigerated snack bar

Nick’s Smak Bar Strawbar Cashew

These low-carb bars are kept in the fridge to maintain their soft, chewy texture. They taste like a dense, sweet slice of cake, so this is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without breaking your ketosis. Sold by Amazon

Best crackers

Real Phat Foods Almond Flour Crackers Variety Pack

It’s all in the name: these almond flour crackers are packed with healthy fats from nuts. They have a crisp but crumbly texture that’s great with your favorite cheeses, spreads or all on their own. For a hit of sweetness, try the cinnamon flavor, reminiscent of a snickerdoodle. Sold by Amazon

Best keto granola

Yoleez Keto Nut Granola – Chocolate Crunch

Yoleez granolas are jam-packed with nuts. They’re made in small batches with high-quality ingredients such as pecans, coconut “smiles,” almonds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds. Plus, you can get your chocolate fix for breakfast with the Chocolate Crunch flavor. Sold by Amazon

Best keto cookies

HighKey Chocolate Chip Cookies

These little crunchy cookies have a cult following well outside the keto world. They’re small, but pack a punch of flavor and an addicting crispy texture that will keep you going back for more. They’re also grain-free and sugar-free (sweetened with erythritol). Sold by Amazon

Best bean snack

The Only Bean Store CrunchyDry Roasted Edamame Snacks

Grab some protein without the carbs. These mini bags of dry roasted edamame are a great portable option to fight hunger on the go. They also make a handy, savory topper for salads and bowls. Sold by Amazon

Best nut mix

Hilo Life Keto Snack Mix Variety Pack

You won’t miss the dry cereal in your snack mix with this high-fat, low-carb combination of cheddar puffs and seasoned almonds. Each bag has 3 grams of net carbs and 12 grams of protein. Sold by Amazon

Best crispy keto bar

Keto Krisp Snack Bars – Chocolate Mint

If you prefer a crunchier bar, you’ll love these peanut-packed bars from Keto Krisp. With indulgent flavors including Chocolate Mint and Chocolate Raspberry, you won’t miss sugary sweets either. Each bar has 4 grams of net carbs, 10 grams of protein and is made with medium-chain triglyceride oil for added healthy fats. Sold by Amazon

Best keto cereal

Magic Spoon Keto Cereal Variety Pack

This cereal has all of the nostalgia of childhood without the sugar crash. With flavors such as fruit, cocoa, frosted and peanut butter, you can indulge in all of the sweet breakfast goodness your parents never let you have, all while maintaining ketosis. Plus, each serving has 13 grams of protein. Sold by Amazon

Best keto crisps

Kalahari Crisps Air Dried Beef Chips

Kalahari has found a way to turn beef into crunchy air-dried crisps with intense flavor. There are only three ingredients in these super savory snacks: beef, salt and vinegar, and you truly don’t need anything else. Sold by Amazon

Best cheese puffs

Schoolyard Snacks Keto Cheese Puffs

Dive into a bag of cheese-coated goodness with these fluffy puffs. They’re made with high-protein ingredients and seasoned with mesquite barbecue flavors for an addicting, slightly spicy-sweet snack that packs 15 grams of protein and 4.5 grams of fat per serving. Sold by Amazon

Best keto chocolate bark

ChocZero Keto Bark – Dark Chocolate Almonds with Sea Salt

These dark chocolate squares have a clean, pure chocolate flavor, because they’re made without sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners. Instead, they get their subtly sweet flavor from monk fruit sweetener. They’re loaded with chunks of almonds for a wonderful texture. Sold by Amazon

Best keto chocolate cups

Evolved Chocolate Keto Cup Variety Pack

Fulfill your sugar and chocolate cravings with one of these nut-butter-filled cups. They have a hard dark chocolate shell that’s just the right amount of bitter, with a smooth, fluffy filling of hazelnut butter, coconut butter or almond butter. Each cup has 1 to 2 grams of net carbs. Sold by Amazon

Best keto cookie dough

Eat Different Chocolate Chip Smart Cookie Dough

It’s hard to believe that this cookie dough is high-protein, vegan and keto-friendly. It has a smooth whipped texture and tons of tiny chocolate chunks for the classic chocolate chip flavor. Sold by Amazon

