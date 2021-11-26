Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
82°
Charleston
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Brittanee Drexel Investigation
Nation and World News
South Carolina News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
Williamsburg County News
Politics
Lowcountry Unsolved
2 The Point
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
The Murdaugh Investigation
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Entertainment News
Automotive
Press Releases
Top Stories
Leaders working on ways to solve flooding with nature-based …
Video
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
Charleston Aquarium celebrating birthday with membership …
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Wednesday, May …
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
SkyView 2 | Camera Network
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Mets on the Move
Download the weather app
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Indy 500
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Senior Sendoff
Be Our Guest
Track Beach Traffic
News 2 Podcasts
Pets on 2
2 Your Health
Traffic
Everyday Heroes
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Jobs at WCBD
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Fryers
Best deep fryer
Top Fryers Headlines
Best compact air fryer
Turkey fryers vs. deep fryers
Dash Air Fryer review: Can this device help you prepare …
TRENDING HEADLINES
NCPD: Suspect hit woman with a pipe during argument
What’s next for former suspect in Drexel case?
Lawsuit: Driver was drunk in fatal car vs train crash
Goose Creek PD: Missing child found
GCSO: Moody confessed to Drexel murder, led investigators …
34 face charges after drug ring busted in Upstate
Two arrested for attack on Rivers Avenue
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up