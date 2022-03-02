Which indoor garden kit is best?

Everyone enjoys the taste of fresh herbs grown from a home garden, but many people lack the outdoor space needed for a garden plot. Indoor gardening is becoming more popular because of this, but you’ll need a lot of items before you can get started.

Indoor garden kits are a one-time purchase and come with everything you need to grow certain vegetables and herbs in your home or apartment. The AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden is the top pick because it’s loaded with features and Alexa-compatible.

What to know before you buy a indoor garden kit

What you can grow with an indoor garden kit

The size of your indoor garden kit is going to be the main factor that determines what you can and cannot grow. Most kits are perfectly suited for herbs, small flowers and some species of succulents, but you can also grow peppers, cherry tomatoes and even strawberries if you have enough space. To see a sampling of garden kit sizes, check out the indoor garden kit buying guide from BestReviews.

Types of indoor garden kits

Hydroponic systems: This type of indoor gardening uses a blend of water and nutrients instead of soil. This approach allows the nutrients to dissolve in the water and be efficiently absorbed by the plants. Hydroponic gardens also require less space than traditional soil-based systems, making them a popular choice for indoor garden kits.

This type of indoor gardening uses a blend of water and nutrients instead of soil. This approach allows the nutrients to dissolve in the water and be efficiently absorbed by the plants. Hydroponic gardens also require less space than traditional soil-based systems, making them a popular choice for indoor garden kits. Aeroponic systems: Similar in theory to hydroponics, this cultivation technique consists of hanging plants so their roots are exposed and delivering nutrients to them via a fine mist.

Similar in theory to hydroponics, this cultivation technique consists of hanging plants so their roots are exposed and delivering nutrients to them via a fine mist. Aquaponic systems: This unique garden system is actually used in conjunction with a fish-filled aquarium. The fish produce biological waste that is then transmitted to hydroponically grown plants in the form of nutrients. These systems are typically larger and more expensive, but they also conserve water by design.

This unique garden system is actually used in conjunction with a fish-filled aquarium. The fish produce biological waste that is then transmitted to hydroponically grown plants in the form of nutrients. These systems are typically larger and more expensive, but they also conserve water by design. Soil-based systems: Just as the name suggests, these garden systems grow plants in soil like an outdoor garden. Great for young gardeners and beginners, soil-based systems are typically used in the most affordable indoor garden kits.

What to look for in a quality indoor garden kit

Seeds

Many indoor garden kits will come with a collection of starter seeds. Common seeds found in kits include basil, parsley and thyme. Look for kits that include organic and non-genetically modified seeds, and make sure you’re getting the plants that you want to grow. If you can’t find what you want, extra seeds can always be purchased separately.

Grow lights

Along with sufficient watering, proper lighting is one of the most essential things needed for a successful indoor garden. Look for an indoor garden kit that includes energy-efficient LED grow lights. Remember that you’re trying to replicate the power of the sun, so a high wattage is preferred. Some high-end units have programmable timed lighting and various adjustable light modes to ensure proper care.

Grow modes and sensors

Certain herbs, fruits and vegetables grow differently from each other, so many indoor garden kits have various grow modes that you can adjust depending on what you’re growing. Other advanced systems have timers and sensors that can detect when your plants need nutrients and take care of the work for you. This last feature is particularly useful if you travel frequently, with a “vacation mode” commonly found on some models.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoor garden kit

The cost of an indoor garden kit can vary dramatically depending on the grow system and included components, but most consumers can expect to pay around $75-$200. Simple soil-based garden kits for beginners are around $50-$75, while high-tech kits that are loaded with features can be over $400.

Indoor garden kit FAQ

Will my indoor garden attract bugs?

A. Just like outdoor plants, indoor plants can attract certain types of bugs. Fill a small spray bottle with vegetable oil and add a drop or two of natural dish soap. Spray this mixture on your plants once a week to keep away pests, and remember to wash the produce before eating.

Do hydroponic plants grow faster?

A. Yes! In fact, hydroponic plants can grow up to 50% faster than plants growing in soil. This is because the growing system allows them to absorb nutrients quickly and with very little effort.

What’s the best indoor garden kits to buy?

Top indoor garden kit

AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden

What you need to know: This high-tech kit includes everything you’ll need to grow a large variety of fruits and vegetables indoors.

What you’ll love: This indoor garden kit comes with a long list of impressive features, including 50-watt LED grow lights, an automatic day/night cycle timer and Alexa smart-home compatibility. It also includes a cordless adjustable lamp arm and touch-screen control panel.

What you should consider: This garden kit is probably too expensive for many casual gardeners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indoor garden kit for the money

iDOO Hydroponic Growing System

What you need to know: This popular growing system is affordable yet functional, with two different grow modes and high-performance lighting.

What you’ll love: This compact garden kit uses 23-watt LED lights alongside an advanced air circulation system and water circulation system. It also comes with two grow modes for leafy salad greens and small fruits.

What you should consider: This indoor garden kit does not come with any seeds, so you’ll need to purchase those separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TORCHSTAR Indoor Garden Kit

What you need to know: This small and stylish grow kit comes with three ceramic pots.

What you’ll love: Perfect for beginners, this simple kit has energy-efficient LED grow lights and sets up easily. The height of the lamp is adjustable, and the garden kit comes with an automatic timer to match the plants’ natural growth cycle.

What you should consider: The materials are not particularly durable, making this kit better-suited for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.