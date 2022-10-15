The easiest way to make a scarecrow this fall

Fall is a magical time. The leaves change color, the air turns brisk, hot apple cider and bonfires trend and scarecrows arrive.

If you’ve never ventured beyond pumpkin carving because you are not sure how to craft a scarecrow, that changes today. Our DIY expert Beth Allen, founder of HIP Chicks (Home Improvement Project Chicks), shared the easiest way to make a DIY scarecrow. And the best part of it is that your kids can help.

A brief history of scarecrows

While it wasn’t something we would recognize as a scarecrow, ancient Egyptians used wooden frames draped in nets to help protect their crops. When startled by farmers hiding in the fields, birds would fly into the netting and become trapped. Often, they would also become a meal.

It wasn’t until ancient Greek farmers began carving wooden figures to look like Priapus that the modern scarecrow was born. According to mythology, Priapus was cursed by a jealous Hera to be so ugly just the mere sight of him scared away birds.

With other ways to protect crops from birds today, scarecrows have become a symbol of the season. While they can be designed to look scary for Halloween, these decorative items represent the entire fall season, from the first harvest through Thanksgiving.

How to make a DIY scarecrow

While making your own scarecrow might seem a little overwhelming, our DIY expert assures you it is fun and easy and can involve the whole family. Allen has broken the process into two sections: building the frame and making the scarecrow.

Building the frame

The frame is what holds the scarecrow. While many other articles say to use wood or lash two posts together, Allen said to consider PVC pipe and fittings: yes, the same type of materials that you use for plumbing. “If you’re using wood and you’re trying to screw and nail things together, it’s a little bit harder to get your kids involved,” Allen reasoned. “Using PVC is easy. And it’s a way to get the kids engaged.”

Basic materials:

A 5-foot piece of 1-inch PVC tubing for the body

A 1-foot piece for the head

Two 2-foot pieces for the arms

One 1-inch PVC cross fitting

One PVC cutter

Sandpaper for smoothing cut edges of the PVC pipes

PVC primer and PVC cement for making your frame permanent (optional)

Instructions:

Cut all pieces of PVC tubing to size Deburr and smooth any rough edges that resulted from cutting Assemble the frame: place the 2-foot pieces on either side, the 1-foot piece on the top and the 5-foot piece on the bottom of the PVC cross-fitting. If you wish to disassemble the frame after use for easy storage, do not cement it. If you prefer a sturdier build, follow the PVC primer and PVC cement directions to fasten all pieces together.

Making the scarecrow

This is where your creativity comes into play. Consider this section a springboard and give your imagination permission to adapt these guidelines when building your scarecrow. For example, you could use a burlap bag for the head and add gloves and boots.

Basic materials:

A large shirt (button-down is best)

Rugged pants

A large plastic flower pot

A straw hat

A neckerchief

Suspenders

Straw

Rubber bands

Instructions:

Put the shirt over the frame and button it up. Rubber band the waist and wrists. Fill with straw. Hang the pants using the suspenders. Rubber band the cuffs and fill with straw. Place the plastic flower pot upside down on the top and add the hat and scarf.

What is furniture-grade PVC?

When shopping for PVC, you may notice some offerings of furniture-grade PVC. All this means is the pieces are specifically made to be seen. They have a richer pigmentation, there is no writing on them and the edges may be rounded for better aesthetics. Also, this type of PVC is designed to endure direct sunlight better. Since the frame for your scarecrow will be hidden from view (and sunlight) for the most part, using furniture-grade PVC is an option, not a necessity.

Do scarecrows work?

If you have a garden and want to protect your crops, a scarecrow is an option. However, you can’t just stick one in the ground and expect it to scare away birds for the entire season. There are a few tricks to getting the most out of your scarecrow.

Make it flashy: A bird depends on its eyes and ears to gather information about the environment, predators and other hazards. Adding reflective tape, old CDs or a reflective safety vest can make a bird a little more cautious about getting too close.

A bird depends on its eyes and ears to gather information about the environment, predators and other hazards. Adding reflective tape, old CDs or a reflective safety vest can make a bird a little more cautious about getting too close. Make it move: You don’t have to make the scarecrow move. Just hang something, like a wind spinner, from the scarecrow to keep the birds on their toes.

You don’t have to make the scarecrow move. Just hang something, like a wind spinner, from the scarecrow to keep the birds on their toes. Make it noisy: Anything that makes noise can startle a bird away. Rustling straw, wind chimes or any other item that makes noise can help increase the scarecrow’s performance.

Anything that makes noise can startle a bird away. Rustling straw, wind chimes or any other item that makes noise can help increase the scarecrow’s performance. Change details: Since birds have keen eyesight, changing the clothing on your scarecrow from time to time may help. However, this can be a time-sensitive process, unless you are just swapping out a hat.

Since birds have keen eyesight, changing the clothing on your scarecrow from time to time may help. However, this can be a time-sensitive process, unless you are just swapping out a hat. Move the scarecrow: Animals adapt. If your scarecrow remains in the same location, birds will learn it isn’t a threat. Pulling it out of the ground and moving it to a new location may temporarily cause enough concern so birds stay away for a few more days.

