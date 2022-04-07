Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
68°
Charleston
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Nation and World News
South Carolina News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
Williamsburg County News
Politics
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
The Murdaugh Investigation
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime News
BestReviews
Entertainment News
Press Releases
Top Stories
2 local companies help the Charleston Open ‘go green’
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in …
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston
South Carolina has 1 billionaire, see who they are
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
SkyView 2 | Camera Network
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Mets on the Move
Download the weather app
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
National Sports
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Pets on 2
2 Your Health
Traffic
Everyday Heroes
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Jobs at WCBD
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Ladders & Step Stools
Which ladder is best for cleaning your roof?
Top Ladders & Step Stools Headlines
Best telescoping ladder
TRENDING HEADLINES
South Carolina has 1 billionaire, see who they are
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston
Air Expo takes flight this weekend at JBC
SC man accused of stealing gas
NCPD: Man arrested after scuffle over car repossession
Summerville’s free movie series starts Friday
DD2 releases surveys on superintendent candidates
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up