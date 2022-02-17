Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Murdaugh Investigation
Coronavirus
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
Williamsburg County News
South Carolina News
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Crime News
BestReviews
Entertainment News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Debut novel by local best-selling author picked up by Emma Stone, HBO Max
Video
SEWE turnout could be indicator of strong tourism season for Charleston region in 2022
Video
Massachusetts man tries to enter zoo’s tiger cage, arrested
Carnival Cruises eases mask mandate for passengers
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Download the weather app
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Beijing 2022
Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Black History Month
News 2 Podcasts
Pets on 2
2 Your Health
Traffic
Everyday Heroes
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Jobs at WCBD
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Beds
Best waterproof dog bed
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
TRENDING HEADLINES
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Multiple agencies respond to outside fire in Berkeley County
Vehicle fire near Summerville impacting traffic on I-26W
After 40 years on the run, Florida rapist who stole deceased child’s identity sentenced to 22 years in prison
Video
Donkey dies after being struck by car near Walterboro
Two horses dead after Saturday crash in Colleton County
Gallery
Democratic Dorchester County Council member switches to the Republican party
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up