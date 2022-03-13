Which dog Advent calendar is best?

Counting down to Christmas is a time-honored tradition, and an Advent calendar is one of the most fun ways to countdown. Starting Dec. 1, this 24-day calendar is typically filled with chocolates and treats for children. In recent years, however, brands have launched creative Advent calendars for a variety of audiences. Pet owners can now purchase toy and treat-filled Advent calendars for their dogs.

Our selection for the Best of the Best dog Advent calendar is the Frisco Holiday 12 Day Advent Calendar with Toys for Dogs. Brimming with adorable, seasonally-themed squeaky toys, this abbreviated Advent calendar is ideal for small- to medium-sized dogs.

What to know before you buy a dog Advent calendar

Toys or treats

Are you looking for a fun way to give dog toys and treats to your beloved pup this holiday season? Advent calendars designed for dogs are a wonderful way to include your pet in the countdown to Christmas.

Prior to buying a calendar for your dog, the most important consideration to make is whether to get one that includes toys or treats. This decision will be based solely on your dog’s preferences. If you’ve lived with your dog for any amount of time, you’ll definitely know which reward they’ll want most.

One or multiple dogs

Another crucial consideration is the number of dogs you are buying for. If you have two or more dogs, do not feel obligated to buy matching Advent calendars. Instead, choose what works best for each of your dogs. For example, if one prefers toys and the other prefers treats, consider ordering one of each style. However, always be sure to give your dogs their daily presents separately to prevent any squabbles.

Dog size

When purchasing a canine Advent calendar, an important safety consideration is your dog’s size. If you have a small dog, you won’t have to worry about this as much. However, those with medium to large sized dogs will need to preview any included toys in advance, as some toys are too small and can pose a choking hazard.

Although it isn’t always possible to gauge the size of every toy included, most Advent calendars list what breed sizes the toys are intended for.

What to look for in a quality dog Advent calendar

Top-quality treats and toys

Don’t trust any random dog Advent calendar that you find. Just as when you purchase toys and treats apart from a gift set, ensuring quality is essential for your dog’s health and safety.

Buy your dog’s calendar from a reputable brand. This is important both for calendars with toys and with treats. Top companies ensure that their products are safe and made in accordance with the highest standards.

Festive design

Dog Advent calendars are inherently fun. Who doesn’t want to surprise their pup every day with a new and exciting holiday treat? The packaging of each Advent calendar is equally thrilling to display. Christmas tree designs and festive dog-related artwork make it easy to get into the spirit of the season. Display your dog’s Advent calendar on your kitchen counter, near your dog’s treat stash or as a shelf decoration.

Variety

While your dog would likely have no objections to receiving the same exact toy or treat every day for 12 days in a row, adding variety to their routine is preferred. The best brands stock their calendars with unique rewards for each day of the season. From one-of-a-kind holiday toy designs, to brightly colored gourmet biscuits, your dog will never be bored with their special holiday treats.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog Advent calendar

The vast majority of dog Advent calendars cost between $15-$40.

Dog Advent calendar FAQ

Should I purchase an Advent calendar for all of my dogs?

A. Although this decision is completely up to you, it is best to buy one Advent calendar for each of your pups. Including all of your dogs in the holiday celebration will ensure that they do not get jealous of one another’s toys and treats.

How many treats/toys are included in a dog Advent calendar?

A. Unlike the ones designed for their humans, most dog Advent calendars feature a shortened countdown. Almost all designs include a simplified 12 day countdown to Christmas.

What’s the best dog Advent calendar to buy?

Top dog Advent calendar

Frisco Holiday 12 Day Advent Calendar with Toys for Dogs

What you need to know: Featuring an adorable Christmas tree design, this 12-day countdown to the holiday features a plush Santa, candy cane print bone and other festive toys.

What you’ll love: Standing 17.5 inches tall, this thoughtful Advent calendar is green with plaid drawers. Each of the 12 drawers reveals a seasonally-themed toy that is appropriate for small and medium dogs.

What you should consider: The toys are not suitable for heavy chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top dog Advent calendar for the money

DreamBone Holiday Rawhide-Free Collection

What you need to know: At a value price and spanning the full 24 days of Advent, this box of treats is sure to delight all pups.

What you’ll love: Manufactured by the trustworthy DreamBone brand, every day of Advent features a rawhide-free treat for your dog. All treats are made with real chicken and enriched with essential vitamins and minerals.

What you should consider: Treats are created for small dogs, so they may not be satisfying for larger dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Midlee Christmas Advent Treat Box

What you need to know: This Advent calendar for dogs is customizable and can be filled with your dog’s favorite toys or treats.

What you’ll love: With this calendar, you can ensure that each day includes a gift that your dog will love. There are 25 slots leading up to Christmas, and you can even save and reuse the calendar for next year to keep the tradition going.

What you should consider: The toys and treats are not included with this calendar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.