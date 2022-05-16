What are the best Nike workout clothes?

Some people believe wearing any old thing you have hanging in the closet will suffice for a workout, and while it’s true that you can exercise wearing just about anything, it doesn’t mean it’s ideal. If your workout clothing is uncomfortable, it can limit your mobility, cause overheating or even injury.

Nike is a top athletic wear brand offering fitness clothing that can help you perform at your best. Nike gear can be expensive, but it can be worth the money, as it’s usually high-quality, comfortable and designed to enhance your performance.

What types of workout clothing are there?

While you don’t need every kind of fitness clothing to be at your best, you should have a few essentials in your wardrobe. Comfort is critical if you want to get the most out of your exercise routine, so wearing clothing that lets you move freely and keeps you dry and cool for the duration of your workout is key.

Nike Dri-Fit shirt

Nike Dri-Fit shirts are designed to keep you cool and dry during your workouts, as they’re made with breathable polyester material that wicks away moisture. There are short-sleeve and long-sleeve options as well as relaxed-fit and slim-fit styles, and some of them have an odor-resistant finish. They’re usually more expensive than your average cotton T-shirt, but the comfort they provide makes them worth it for many athletes.

Shorts

Shorts are synonymous with sports such as soccer and basketball, but they’re also preferred by many for exercising in general. Athletic shorts don’t limit your mobility as much as pants and are excellent for warm environments, as they help keep your feet fresh and dry. Also, many Nike shorts are made with Dri-Fit technology to help you stay cool during your workout.

Sweatpants

If you work out in cold environments, sweatpants can help keep you warm without restricting your movements. They’re not as flexible as shorts, but sweatpants are suitable for jogging, lifting weights and mixed martial arts training.

Best Nike Dri-Fit shirts

Top Nike Dri-Fit shirt

Nike Pro Men’s Dri-Fit Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Top

What you need to know: This long-sleeve shirt has a tailored feel and is perfect for warmups or working out in cool environments.

What you’ll love: Made with a stretchy material, it has vents along the sides for extra breathability and increased mobility. It has a mesh material strategically positioned over high-heat areas, designed to help keep you cool for extended periods.

What you should consider: It accurately fits to size in length and width, but some customers complained that the sleeves run too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike Dri-Fit shirt for the money

Nike Men’s Dri-Fit Legend Training T-Shirt

What you need to know: This short-sleeve shirt has a standard fit and is ideal for exercising in various conditions.

What you’ll love: This shirt offers a relaxed feel and has an odor-resistant finish. It’s made with 100% polyester, so it’s lightweight and excellent at wicking away sweat and moisture. Also, it’s machine-washable and comes in 12 color styles.

What you should consider: It runs small, so it’s advisable to purchase a size up. Also, some customers complained about the material being too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best Nike shorts

Top Nike shorts

Nike Flex Woven Training Shorts

What you need to know: These shorts have a relaxed, comfortable fit, so they’re excellent for fast-paced exercises involving running or jumping.

What you’ll love: They have a standard fit with a natural feel and feature Nike Flex fabric technology for increased flexibility and mobility. They also use Dri-Fit technology to help you stay cool and come in six fashionable color styles.

What you should consider: The pockets are small, making it awkward to hold larger smartphones.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike shorts for the money

Nike Men’s Epic Training Shorts

What you need to know: These shorts have a traditional look and fit and are excellent for wearing to train in all kinds of exercises and sports.

What you’ll love: These shorts are made with 100% polyester, and Dri-Fit technology effectively wicks away sweat and moisture as you move. They have a 9-inch inseam, designed to fit just above the knee, so they’re ideal for various types of workouts.

What you should consider: They can be worn to play basketball, but they lack length, so they’re not the best option.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best Nike sweatpants

Top Nike sweatpants

Nike Men’s Therma Pants

What you need to know: These pants provide superior warmth and are designed to handle tough workouts in cool environments.

What you’ll love: These pants are made with durable polyester and Nike Therma fabric for extra warmth. They have a stretchy elastic waistband with an adjustable cord and side pockets for storing small personal items.

What you should consider: They have somewhat of a slim fit, so they might not be suitable for those looking for something roomier.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike sweatpants for the money

Nike Men’s Sportswear Club Jersey Joggers

What you need to know: These sweatpants offer a superb combination of style and functionality, making them great for exercising or casual wear.

What you’ll love: They have a regular fit with an elastic waistband, a drawcord, three pockets and ribbed cuffs for a premium feel. It has a soft cotton jersey design, so it’s comfortable enough to wear for extended periods.

What you should consider: The material is thin and lightweight, so they aren’t suitable enough for outdoor winter workouts or sports.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

