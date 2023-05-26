BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Staying hydrated throughout the day is always easier when you have a high-quality water bottle to carry with you. If you aren’t a fan of sipping on lukewarm water, an insulated tumbler is a much better choice than the usual plastic water bottle.

The BestReviews Testing Lab put two popular tumblers from Owala and Stanley to the test to see how well each performs and which model comes out on top.

WHAT MAKES A GOOD WATER BOTTLE?

The BestReviews Testing Lab put the Owala Stainless Steel Tumbler and Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler through their paces, focusing on several key criteria to evaluate their performance.

First, the Testing Lab considered how leakproof these tumblers are and how well they can maintain your beverage’s temperature, two of the most essential features of a water bottle. Next, we looked at how easy they are to use and drink from and how well they hold up to wear and tear. Finally, the Testing Lab examined how easy the tumblers are to clean and how reasonable the price is for the quality delivered.

OWALA 40-OUNCE STAINLESS STEEL TUMBLER VS. STANLEY 40-OUNCE QUENCHER H2.0 FLOWSTATE TUMBLER

The Owala Stainless Steel Tumbler and Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler both feature double-walled insulation to keep your beverages cold or hot all day. They can also hold 40 ounces, so you won’t need to refill too often.

Owala 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler: Like Owala’s other popular water bottle, the FreeSip, this tumbler features a versatile lid — you can sip from a straw or swig from an easy-to-open tab. Testing revealed that the double-walled insulation kept beverages at the same temperature for up to 12 hours. The design is nearly leak-free, with only a few drops escaping when the tumbler was on its side. Sold by Target and Owala

Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler: The Testing Lab found this tumbler is excellent at keeping beverages cold, even holding ice overnight. Its straw is tall and easy to sip from without much effort. It fits well in most cupholders, making it a suitable commuter mug. It’s extremely easy to clean because it’s dishwasher-safe. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Who won: The Owala 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler has the edge, according to the Testing Lab. While both tumblers are easy to use and are highly effective at keeping beverages cold, the Owala does a better job of preventing leaks and doesn’t show signs of wear and tear as easily as the Stanley.

OTHER TOP INSULATED TUMBLERS

Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Insulated Tumbler

With double-walled insulation and an 18/8 stainless steel body, this tumbler can maintain your beverage’s temperature for hours. Its dishwasher-safe construction makes for easy cleaning.

Bubba Envy 24-Ounce Insulated Tumbler

This tumbler features a spill-proof lid that’s easy to clean in the dishwasher. It fits in most car cupholders and can keep drinks hot or cold for hours without sweating.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Tumbler

This insulated stainless steel tumbler can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to six. You can choose from three sizes and several colors.

Simple Modern 24-Ounce Insulated Tumbler Cup

If you’re looking for versatility, this tumbler comes with two lids: a flip top and a straw lid. They’re both dishwasher-safe and lock in place to prevent leaks.

Iron Flask Classic Hot/Cold 32-Ounce Tumbler

With a slim design, this tumbler fits easily in most cupholders. It can keep drinks cold for up to 16 hours and hot for up to four.

